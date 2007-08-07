T.O. still a top-flight option

Winslow is attempting to come back from a microfracture procedure on his knee that limited him throughout the offseason. While he admitted to the Akron Beacon-Journal that his knee is "going to take some time to come back," Winslow hasn't been hindered to this point in camp. In fact, reports out of Cleveland indicate that he has been the most impressive player in Browns camp. The true test for Winslow, however, will be in the team's Aug. 11 preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he will see his first real action.