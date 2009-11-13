T.O. says he's ready to go vs. Titans after practicing on bad hip

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Terrell Owens returned to practice Friday and declared himself ready to play in Sunday's game at Tennessee.
Owens said he fell asleep on his couch Monday night after practice and woke up feeling stiff the next morning. He was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, and the team said he had a strained hip.
A league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora that Owens' injury has been diagnosed as a strained hip flexor.
"Earlier in the week, it was painful, but I knew I would be ready," said Owens, who's officially listed as questionable to play against the Titans. "My couch is very comfortable, so it's easy to fall asleep on. (But) I don't know if it was the couch."
The scope of Owens' injury doesn't seem severe, though there is considerable discomfort.
Owens rarely misses a game, and given the fact this game is in Nashville -- he played college football in Tennessee and grew up not too far away in Alabama -- many in the organization believe Owens will end up playing, La Canfora reports. Starting quarterback Trent Edwards also will be back after missing roughly a month with a concussion.
Meanwhile, the Bills will be without three starters on defense -- linebacker Keith Ellison (quad), cornerback Terrence McGee (knee) and defensive tackle Kyle Williams (knee).
Defensive end Aaron Schobel (groin) and safety Donte Whitner (ankle) are both questionable. Rookie safety Jairus Byrd (groin), who is tied for the league lead with seven interceptions, is probable.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.