T.O. says he's ready to go vs. Titans after practicing on bad hip

Published: Nov 13, 2009 at 06:36 AM

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Terrell Owens returned to practice Friday and declared himself ready to play in Sunday's game at Tennessee.

Owens said he fell asleep on his couch Monday night after practice and woke up feeling stiff the next morning. He was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, and the team said he had a strained hip.

A league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora that Owens' injury has been diagnosed as a strained hip flexor.

"Earlier in the week, it was painful, but I knew I would be ready," said Owens, who's officially listed as questionable to play against the Titans. "My couch is very comfortable, so it's easy to fall asleep on. (But) I don't know if it was the couch."

The scope of Owens' injury doesn't seem severe, though there is considerable discomfort.

Owens rarely misses a game, and given the fact this game is in Nashville -- he played college football in Tennessee and grew up not too far away in Alabama -- many in the organization believe Owens will end up playing, La Canfora reports. Starting quarterback Trent Edwards also will be back after missing roughly a month with a concussion.

Meanwhile, the Bills will be without three starters on defense -- linebacker Keith Ellison (quad), cornerback Terrence McGee (knee) and defensive tackle Kyle Williams (knee).

Defensive end Aaron Schobel (groin) and safety Donte Whitner (ankle) are both questionable. Rookie safety Jairus Byrd (groin), who is tied for the league lead with seven interceptions, is probable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The First Read, Week 7: Raiders refuse to be rattled; Ja'Marr Chase proving Bengals right

How did the Raiders hold up after a wildly disruptive week? What has Ja'Marr Chase meant to the Bengals? Jeffri Chadiha explores that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo returns to practice, Trey Lance still out

The 49ers might be switching QBs again -- this time back to their starter. ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ participated in practice Monday, while rookie Trey Lance was sidelined with his knee injury.
news

Week 6 Monday night inactives: Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Move The Sticks: Big games, rookie QB report card, trending topics & MNF preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW