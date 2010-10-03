T.O. passes Bruce for second all-time in NFL receiving yards

CLEVELAND -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens has moved into second place on the NFL's list of career receiving yards.
Owens caught a career-long 78-yard touchdown pass in the first half Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and had 128 yards at halftime. With 15,231 yards, Owens passed Isaac Bruce (15,208) for second behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who had 22,895 yards.
Owens entered the game needing five catches to pass Bruce (1,024) for fifth place on the all-time list. The touchdown was Owens' 145th, third on the career list.
