T.O. passes Bruce for second all-time in NFL receiving yards

Published: Oct 03, 2010 at 10:05 AM

CLEVELAND -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens has moved into second place on the NFL's list of career receiving yards.

Owens caught a career-long 78-yard touchdown pass in the first half Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and had 128 yards at halftime. With 15,231 yards, Owens passed Isaac Bruce (15,208) for second behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, who had 22,895 yards.

Owens entered the game needing five catches to pass Bruce (1,024) for fifth place on the all-time list. The touchdown was Owens' 145th, third on the career list.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Patriots game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Chicago Bears visit the New England Patriots on "Monday Night Football."

news

Todd Bowles following Buccaneers' loss to Panthers: 'It's about as dark as it's going to be right now'

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles lamented Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers, and hopes this low point will be one that wakes up a skidding team that has dropped four of its past five games.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE