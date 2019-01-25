T.O. on A.B.: 'Best for him to part ways' with Steelers

"Well I have talked to him in recent weeks especially after the season, and I didn't know, but the cat is out of the bag because Jerry Rice has mentioned him about being in a 49er uniform, but when I spoke to him I thought we were just discussing possible options but he kept asking me -- 'Yo, how is the Bay Area?'" Owens said. "And I'm like OK, it was nice when I played there and they have Jimmy [Garoppolo] there and you have a great QB to compliment you on the football field, but he kept asking me, 'Well what is the Bay Area like?' And, well, it is sunny and shining and they have a great quarterback; management is starting to turn around. They have a new stadium there, and he is a guy that is smart and savvy. He will be in Silicon Valley, and with A.B., business will be boomin.'"