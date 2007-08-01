T.O. misses another practice with sore hammy

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Terrell Owens didn't take part in the Dallas Cowboys' first practice session Wednesday, a day after getting a break to rest his sore hamstring.
Owens wore shorts and spent part of practice working out with trainers, at one point doing high leg kicks alongside Flozell Adams, the 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive tackle who got a break from practice while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery this summer. Owens stood with other offensive players during team drills.
After the morning practice, Owens signed autographs but didn't respond to reporters' questions.
"He doesn't have a hamstring problem," Phillips said.
It wasn't clear if Owens would participate in the scheduled afternoon practice Wednesday.
Owens was on the field Tuesday in uniform, without shoulder pads or a helmet. He didn't participate in drills after Phillips told the 33-year-old wide receiver to take it easy.
The Cowboys were without their top two receivers in practice Wednesday. Terry Glenn was back in Dallas for arthroscopic surgery on his right knee that will keep him out for about two weeks.
