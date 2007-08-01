T.O. misses another practice with sore hammy

Published: Aug 01, 2007 at 06:19 AM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Terrell Owens didn't take part in the Dallas Cowboys' first practice session Wednesday, a day after getting a break to rest his sore hamstring.

Owens wore shorts and spent part of practice working out with trainers, at one point doing high leg kicks alongside Flozell Adams, the 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive tackle who got a break from practice while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery this summer. Owens stood with other offensive players during team drills.

After the morning practice, Owens signed autographs but didn't respond to reporters' questions.

Coach Wade Phillips said Owens was sore - not injured.

"He doesn't have a hamstring problem," Phillips said.

It wasn't clear if Owens would participate in the scheduled afternoon practice Wednesday.

Owens was on the field Tuesday in uniform, without shoulder pads or a helmet. He didn't participate in drills after Phillips told the 33-year-old wide receiver to take it easy.

The Cowboys were without their top two receivers in practice Wednesday. Terry Glenn was back in Dallas for arthroscopic surgery on his right knee that will keep him out for about two weeks.

(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2020: Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson atop rankings

Nick Shook ranks the 10 most explosive runners of 2020 using Next Gen Stats. NFL rushing king Derrick Henry is highly ranked, but quarterbacks occupy the top two spots on the list.
news

Austin Corbett working at center as Rams figure out starting offensive line

Roster turnover has forced the Rams to consider a new option at center, and he might remain their main candidate for the job.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan ready to 'win a Super Bowl whenever' Aaron Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been a dominant storyline throughout the offseason. It's a dynamic that has devolved over several years and manifests in its own ways with different members of the organization. While things might be rocky between the reigning MVP and Green Bay's front office, that doesn't appear to be the case with his teammates.
news

San Francisco 49ers have created win-win situation at quarterback; five make-or-break players in 2021

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains how the 49ers created a win-win situation at the game's most important position. Plus, five make-or-break players and a burgeoning star at tight end.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW