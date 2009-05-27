T.O. dismisses snub by former QB, works on chemistry with new one

Though Romo and Owens combined to produce more touchdowns over the past three seasons than any other NFL quarterback-receiver tandem, the two had what was regarded as a falling-out last year. Romo and Owens haven't gone into detail about their relationship this offseason, though the rift was considered to be one of the reasons that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones decided to release the wide receiver on March 5. Owens signed a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Bills two days later.