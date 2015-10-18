T.J. Yeldon out with groin injury for Jaguars

Jaguars rookie T.J. Yeldon will miss Sunday's game with a groin issue, a source informed of the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
The team later confirmed that Yeldon is inactive.
ESPN first reported the development.
Yeldon was listed as questionable so the possibility of sitting out was always on the table. Over the last four games, Yeldon has carried the ball 69 times for 240 yards. Toby Gerhart and Robinson have a combined 11 attempts between them in 2015.
Jacksonville was clear when they installed this lead-back system but that doesn't mean Robinson has lost any of the shiftiness that made him an under-the-radar fantasy stud a season ago. Against a Houston Texans team that is prone to getting gashed in the run game, don't be surprised if the Jaguars benefit from a little change of pace behind Blake Bortles.