T.J. Yeldon could be a fantasy deep sleeper

In the last few years, Alabama has produced several running backs who have had mixed results at the NFL level. Mark Ingram appears to be coming into his own after a slow start to his career. Eddie Lacy has been a star almost since the beginning. And Trent Richardson, well .... we're still waiting. Enter T.J. Yeldon, the latest entry from the Crimson Tide backfield. I took a look at some of his game tape to see which of these three backs' careers his might one day resemble.