T.J. Yeldon: Bills RBs to have 'heated competition'

Published: Jun 27, 2019 at 03:37 AM
Kevin Patra

As part of their offseason offensive overhaul, the Buffalo Bills revamped the running backs room, adding Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary to join incumbent LeSean McCoy.

The pecking order heading into training camp appears to be McCoy, with Gore supplementing, Yeldon as a third-down pass-catching back and Singletary potentially growing into a bigger three-down-potential role.

While McCoy and Gore seem to have a leg up on snaps if both remain healthy, Yeldon told the Buffalo News recently that he likes the chance to carve out a meaningful role.

"That's a blessing. Coming in my first couple years, I didn't have vets like that," Yeldon said of playing with McCoy and Gore. "Being here in this situation, I can learn a lot from those guys. It's a lot for me to take with me in my future years. It's going to be a heated competition. That's one thing they told me coming in. There's going to be competition regardless."

In four seasons in Jacksonville, Yeldon notched 465 carries for 1,872 yards (4.0 YPC) and six TDs. Most of his usage came in the passing game where he generated 171 catches for 1,302 yards and six touchdowns. Many of Yeldon's touches will likely come in the passing game in Buffalo, but the 25-year-old is ready to battle for more opportunities.

"I feel like I'm a do-it-all back. I can run. I can catch the ball," he said. "Making plays with the ball in my hands is something I do. (My receiving) is just a plus."

When training camp opens on July 24, Yeldon will have the chance to battle for more snaps.

