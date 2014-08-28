T.J. Yates makes case to be Falcons' backup in victory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- T.J. Yates made a strong case to be Atlanta's backup quarterback Thursday night, throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in both teams' preseason finale.
Yates had shown little in the team's first three preseason games, completing 39.4 percent of his passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Second-year player Sean Renfree posted better numbers and seemingly had an edge in the competition to be Matt Ryan's backup.
His highlight throw was a 67-yard touchdown strike to Freddie Martino in the second quarter, a deep ball that put Atlanta up 21-7. His other TD came on a swing pass to Antone Smith, who broke several tackles during the 66-yard catch and run.
Yates completed 15 of 20 passes and was sacked twice.
Renfree was 9-of-12 passing for 62 yards.
