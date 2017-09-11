T.J. Watt shines with two-sack, one-INT Steelers debut

First-round rookie T.J. Watt displayed a relentless pass rush and versatility in a splashy opening day debut. Watt gobbled up six tackles, two sacks and an interception. He became just the third player to record two-plus sacks and an INT in their first NFL game (since sacks became official in 1982), per NFL Research. The two previous were replacement players Charles Glaze and Tommy Haynes in 1987.