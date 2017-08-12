T.J. Watt hype train starts fast with two-sack debut

Watt's first two sacks were mostly acts of circumstance. The first was a result of Giants quarterback Josh Johnson getting flushed toward Watt. The rookie did a nice job to disengage from his block to pounce on the free meal. On the second, Watt was unblocked. The play looked like a screw up on the outside by New York on what should have been a receiver screen -- left tackle Ereck Flowers sprinted to block the outside as was his job on the play.