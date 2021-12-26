Steelers star LB T.J. Watt will play vs. Chiefs despite cracked ribs

Steelers star T.J. Watt will play against the Chiefs today in a huge game. But as has been the case for most of the season, the Pro Bowl pass rusher will do so in some pain.

Sources say that Watt suffered a couple of cracked ribs in last week's win over the Titans, a painful injury but one that did not limit his availability in practice this week. In fact, he was a full participant every day.

Playing through injury has been the story of Watt's season, as he's dealt with groin issues that have limited him at various points. He's only missed two games, while reaching a career-high of 17.5 sacks in just 12 games.

The Defensive Player of the Year candidate had 1.5 sacks last week, despite the injury that left him holding his side late in the game.

Now, he'll be out there against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes﻿, who Watt said has "evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the league."