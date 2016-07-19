T.J. Ward says Denver Broncos' defense has 'no ceiling'

With Von Miller's contract odyssey finally over, the Denver Broncos can get back to focusing on repeating as the NFL's top defense.
The Broncos might have lost starters Malik Jackson, Danny Trevathan and other backups on defense, but safety T.J. Ward sees no reason why Denver can't replicate and even improve on its 2015 performance.
"There is no ceiling," Ward told The Denver Post. "We can be as good as we want to be. We can become the best defense of all time. That's what we're working toward."
The return of Miller ensures the edge rush will remain a dominant force. We expect second-year linebacker Shane Ray to improve his production and spell DeMarcus Ware more this season.
The Broncos also boast one of the top corner trios in the NFL with the perennially underrated Chris Harris, Aqib Talib and Bradley Roby.
With question marks at quarterback, Denver's defense will need to perform just as marvelously as last season if the Broncos want to repeat as Super Bowl champs.