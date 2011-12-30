Syracuse DE Jones plans to apply for entry into NFL draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Syracuse defensive end Chandler Jones intends to skip his final college season and apply for entry into the NFL draft.
Jones, who made the announcement Friday, was an All-Big East Conference first-team selection this season. He finishes his college career with 147 tackles, seventh among Orange down linemen.
Jones made 38 tackles in seven games this season despite missing five games because of a lower body injury. He was the conference defensive player of the week after finishing with six solo tackles and two sacks in a 49-23 upset of West Virginia in October.
Jones had 7.5 tackles for a loss this season. He is ninth on the Syracuse career list with 27 such tackles.
