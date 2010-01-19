Swim move: Nolan leaves Broncos, joins Dolphins as D-coordinator

Published: Jan 19, 2010 at 08:30 AM

Mike Nolan's stay on the NFL job market was brief.

The Miami Dolphins hired Nolan as their defensive coordinator Tuesday, less than 24 hours following the announcement that he was leaving the Denver Broncos after only one season.

Wyche: Nolan situation clarified

NFL.com's Steve Wyche talked to sources close to the situation and found out how and why Mike Nolan
left the Broncos to become the Dolphins' defensive coordinator. **More ...**

Nolan replaces Paul Pasqualoni, who was fired after Miami's defense backslid in his second season as coordinator. The Dolphinsalso announced the hiring of former New York Giants defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan as inside linebackers coach.

Nolan spent four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, but he went 18-37 before being fired midway through the 2008 season. He has made five stops as an NFL defensive coordinator, with the Broncos, Baltimore Ravens (2002-04), New York Jets (2000), Washington Redskins (1997-99) and New York Giants (1993-96).

Bill Parcells, the Dolphins' football czar, had the same job with the Jets when Nolan worked with the team.

Nolan became available after the Dolphins' courtships of Al Groh and Keith Butler failed to produce an agreement. Groh became defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech, and Butler decided to remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers as linebackers coach.

Dolphins' coach Tony Sparano favors a 3-4 defense, and Nolan converted the Broncos to that scheme last year. Denver improved to seventh in the NFL in defense from 29th in 2008, but the team faded badly and missed the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year.

In their final four games, the Broncos gave up 122 points. Still, Nolan's departure was a surprise.

NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported Monday that the Dolphins asked the Broncos for permission to speak to Nolan. The coach told The Denver Post only that he and the Broncos had "mutually agreed to part ways," and a team-issued statement echoed that sentiment.

A source with knowledge of the situation in Denver also told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora that several teams had contacted the Broncos seeking permission to speak to Nolan. The Chicago Bears and New England Patriots are looking for defensive coordinators, too.

The Dolphins went 7-9 this season and, like the Broncos, also missed the playoffs. Miami ranked 22nd in defense and was prone to giving up big plays.

The Dolphins allowed a franchise-record 140 points in the fourth quarter, most in the NFL. They fell behind 24-6, 27-0 and 27-10, respectively, in their final three games.

Now that the Dolphins have a new defensive coordinator, they can intensify their shopping for linebackers and a free safety. Linebackers Jason Taylor and Joey Porter and nose tackle Jason Ferguson, all in their 30s, are among those players who might not be back in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

