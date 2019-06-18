Around the NFL

Sweezy: Kyler Murray will back up Wilson comparisons

Published: Jun 18, 2019 at 06:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ask a scout, coach or player to compare No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray to an NFL QB and one immediate answer generally comes back: Russell Wilson.

Whether it's elusiveness, arm strength, deep-ball precision, baseball background or the obvious height comparison, Wilson is the most common name conjured for Murray. The hype is a lot to live up to considering Wilson's success.

After an offseason of workouts, one man who used to block for the Seattle Seahawks signal-caller agrees with the comparisons between Wilson and Murray.

"I see hundreds of similarities," new Cardinals guard J.R. Sweezy said when asked about the Murray-Wilson comparison, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. "I always say, we got to see this guy really play. I think he's going to be just fine. But just to even be compared to Russell Wilson is a huge compliment.

"He's going to back it up. I just love that he's getting compared to him already and everything. He's going to be great."

Murray entered offseason workouts with sky-high expectations after being drafted No. 1 overall into Kliff Kingsbury's system in Arizona. The combination of pass-heavy sets, with Murray's ability to scramble out of pressure, makes a perfect match on paper.

As we hit the summer weeks ahead of training camp, Murray matched the hype, according to teammates.

"Everything that I heard, he's lived up to," guard Justin Pugh said. "And I've heard a lot of good things, so it's been great so far."

Murray's teammates praised him on everything from his playbook acumen, fluidity in the pocket, speed, accuracy and leadership. All traits that Wilson boasted as a young passer.

"He's cool, calm, collected, smooth," Sweezy said of Murray. "Make a mistake, come back, correct it. He's on it, honestly."

It's a good sign that Murray's teammates offer broad, glowing reviews of the rookie quarterback. Opposite or tentative assessments would portend trouble for a rebuilding franchise that dumped one first-round QB to take a swing on Murray.

At the same time, we've only seen football in shorts. Murray will have a lot more to process and prove once the pads come on in training camp and the preseason starts in late July.

"He's shown nothing but great leadership and hard work and doing the right thing," Pugh said. "Once we get the pads on, we'll get a lot more of a feel for each other, and I'm looking forward to that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets trade up to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall in Round 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

The New York Jets traded up to select the first running back of the draft, Iowa Sate's Breece Hall with the No. 36 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Packers trade up to select North Dakota St. WR Christian Watson in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers traded up to select wide receiver Christian Watson with the No. 34 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Buccaneers select Houston DL Logan Hall with first pick of second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Houston Cougars defensive end Logan Hall with the No. 33 overall pick to begin Friday's festivities in Las Vegas.

news

2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Friday ahead of Rounds 2, 3

Where Liberty quarterback Malik Willis ends up is one of the top storylines for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Find out what other draft buzz we're monitoring Friday.

news

Raiders decline fifth-year options for DE Clelin Ferrell, RB Josh Jacobs, DB Johnathan Abram

Raiders defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram each had their fifth-year options declined, the team announced Friday.

news

Marquise Brown confirms he requested trade: 'It was just something I had to think about for myself'

While the trade that sent Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Cardinals was surprising to many, including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it wasn't shocking for Brown, who confirmed Friday that he had requested a trade, which Baltimore granted.

news

Aaron Rodgers: Davante Adams trade 'surprising,' Packers 'in the mix' for WRs in draft

Despite trading away Davante Adams and opting not to draft a wide receiver with their two first-round picks, the Packers don't have to worry about a perturbed Aaron Rodgers this time around. The QB is keeping this offseason in perspective.

news

2022 NFL Draft research: Nine trades, six WRs taken in first 20 picks in record-breaking first round

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a record-breaking evening of chaos, beginning with the culmination of Travon Walker's surprising ascent to No. 1 and concluding with Lewis Cine being selected at No. 32.

news

Strange choice: Bill Belichick explains Patriots' selection of guard with No. 29 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

With the 29th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected offensive lineman Cole Strange. Afterward, head coach Bill Belichick raved about the Tennessee-Chattanooga product's athleticism and smarts.

news

Georgia sets record with five defenders selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Five Georgia defenders were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, setting the record for the most defensive players selected in the first round out of one school in the common draft era (since 1967).

news

Packers select two Bulldogs, no WRs in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Most football cognoscenti expected the Packers to draft a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft this Thursday after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders and watching Marquez Valdes-Scantling sign with the Chiefs. Instead, Green Bay nabbed two Georgia defenders to upgrade a unit that grew in 2021.

news

Bills trade up to select Florida CB Kaiir Elam with No. 23 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills traded up to select Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 overall pick on Thursday during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW