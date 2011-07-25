'Sweetness' remembered by alma mater on his birthday

Payton, who was nicknamed "Sweetness," was a star at Jackson State in the early 1970s, rushing for more than 3,500 yards and 65 touchdowns while earning All-American honors in 1973. He was one of the best running backs in NFL history, rushing for 16,726 yards and 110 touchdowns during a 13-year Hall of Fame career with Chicago. He won two MVP awards in his career and the Super Bowl in the 1985 season.