Sweet home Chicago: Cutler signs two-year extension with Bears

Acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Denver Broncos during the offseason, Cutler has completed 110 of 172 passes for 1,201 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions this season while leading the Bears to a 3-2 record. With a 64.0 completion rate and 240.2 passing yards per game, he's on pace to set franchise single-season records in each category.
Drafted 11th overall by the Broncos in 2006, Cutler has thrown for 10,225 yards and 64 touchdowns with 44 interceptions while completing 872 of 1,392 passes in his NFL career.
Cutler made his first Pro Bowl last season while setting a Broncos record with 4,526 passing yards, but a falling out with new coach Josh McDaniels ultimately led to the trade to Chicago. In return, the Broncos acquired quarterback Kyle Orton, who has led Denver to a 6-0 start, along with two first-round picks and a third-rounder.
Cutler's relationship with the Broncos started to sour when they fired coach Mike Shanahan, and the quarterback wasn't happy when his position coach, Jeremy Bates, left for USC.
Just when things were starting to smooth out, Cutler found out in late February that the Broncos were trying to trade him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a three-way deal that would have sent Matt Cassel from New England to Denver.
Cutler and his agent didn't believe McDaniels was up front with them about the trade talks and asked to be dealt. McDaniels, however, insisted that he informed Cutler the morning of those discussions.
In Chicago, there have been some rough moments despite the warm welcome from the fan base. When he reported to training camp, Cutler and linebacker Brian Urlacher found themselves denying reports of a rift. Devin Hester also was offended by comments that Cutler made after the first preseason game, when the receiver failed to break up an interception against the Buffalo Bills.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.