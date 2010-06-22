Sweet 16: These players are on the spot to perform in 2010

1. Kevin Kolb, QB, Philadelphia -- Kolb replaces Donovan McNabb, who moved down I-95 to Washington and is positioned to haunt the Eagles and Kolb. Philadelphia is a rough town and any sign of weakness will be pounced on by the fans and media. In two career starts, Kolb has completed 55 of 85 passes for four touchdowns, seven interceptions and five sacks. His tendency to throw interceptions (he threw one every 12 pass attempts) is the first issue he has to correct.