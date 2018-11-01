Swearinger thinks Redskins D is 'scary' with Ha Ha

"I was lit!" Swearinger said of adding the fellow safety, via the Washington Post. "It's going to be something that they ain't seen before. I don't think they're ready for it. I feel like they're really getting this defense right. They're banking on getting the defense right, and I got some extra help for sure on the back end. A veteran guy. A Pro Bowl guy. ... When he gets comfortable, it's going to be very scary. I don't know where they're going to throw it. ... With that D-line, we're going to be scary."