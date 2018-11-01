Around the NFL

Swearinger thinks Redskins D is 'scary' with Ha Ha

Published: Nov 01, 2018 at 01:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Redskins upgraded their defense at the trade deadline, adding Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers.

The trade was an indication from the Redskins that they're all-in, and improving the backend of an already good defense could be the final piece.

Clinton-Dix will team with D.J. Swearinger to make one of the best safety units in the NFL.

"I was lit!" Swearinger said of adding the fellow safety, via the Washington Post. "It's going to be something that they ain't seen before. I don't think they're ready for it. I feel like they're really getting this defense right. They're banking on getting the defense right, and I got some extra help for sure on the back end. A veteran guy. A Pro Bowl guy. ... When he gets comfortable, it's going to be very scary. I don't know where they're going to throw it. ... With that D-line, we're going to be scary."

On paper, Swearinger has a point. The safety crew is joined by corners Quinton Dunbar (when healthy) and Josh Norman. The front-seven has been dominant, led by Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith, Zach Brown, Jonathan Allen, Da'Ron Payne, Matt Ioannidis and Mason Foster.

With Clinton-Dix taking over, there isn't a glaring weak link in the group.

"Adding a big-time player like that in the middle of the season when you're in the hunt for everything," Foster said, "I think it shows everybody that we want our defense to continue to play at a high level and get even better each and every week. Here's another piece to help with that product. ... It's time to go now."

Sitting at 5-2, knowing a run is likely coming from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Redskins solidified their defense to take their shot at swiping the NFC East crown.

