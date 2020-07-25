Around the NFL

Suspended WR Martavis Bryant unlikely to play in 2020

Multiple NFL teams have inquired about free agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant, however the former Steelers and Raiders player who missed all of 2019 has yet to reapply for reinstatement, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

While with the Raiders in 2018, Bryant was indefinitely suspended by the league for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban. Bryant still needs to reapply for reinstatement and though he hopes to play, more work needs to be done and Bryant playing in 2020 seems unlikely at this time, Rapoport added.

Bryant was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 draft by the Steelers and flashed promise and often times brilliance in Pittsburgh, combining for 14 touchdowns over his first two seasons despite playing in just 21 of a possible 32 games. He was subsequently suspended for the duration of the 2016 season and after one more year with the Steelers was traded to the Raiders. Bryant played one year with the Raiders in 2018, which, at this point, remains his last.

