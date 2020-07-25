Suspended WR Martavis Bryant unlikely to play in 2020

Multiple NFL teams have inquired about free agent wide receiver Martavis Bryant, however the former Steelers and Raiders player who missed all of 2019 has yet to reapply for reinstatement, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

While with the Raiders in 2018, Bryant was indefinitely suspended by the league for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban. Bryant still needs to reapply for reinstatement and though he hopes to play, more work needs to be done and Bryant playing in 2020 seems unlikely at this time, Rapoport added.