Suspended WR Josh Gordon meets with Roger Goodell

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met in person with the Browns receiver on Wednesday regarding his return to the field, per sources informed of the process. Rapoport added that no decision appears imminent for Gordon, who can't reapply for reinstatement until Aug. 1.
The oft-banned Gordon failed another drug test in March, prompting the NFL to deny his application for reinstatement and delay his potential return until after Cleveland opens training camp. He was suspended in February 2015 for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
Gordon, who hasn't played a game since December 2014, was spotted in April hanging out with free-agent quarterback -- and former Browns starter -- Johnny Manziel in Southern California. Still, Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown told The Plain Dealer in June that he believed Gordon was making progress.
"I've talked with Josh twice on the phone, and the last time I talked with him he sounded very motivated and I think he was in rehab and feeling good about it and discovering some things about himself," Brown, an advisor to the team, said. "He really seemed ready to take responsibility for himself."
Brown also suggested that coach Hue Jackson and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam would welcome Gordon back if he's reinstated, but Cleveland certainly isn't waiting around after selecting four receivers -- Corey Coleman, Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins and Jordan Payton -- in this year's draft.
Gordon's return would give the Browns an uber-talented weapon to bolster their ailing offensive attack. As it always seems to be with this player, though, we'll need to wait and see what comes next.