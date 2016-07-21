Around the NFL

Suspended WR Josh Gordon meets with Roger Goodell

Published: Jul 21, 2016 at 06:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Are we inching closer to a decision on the fate of Josh Gordon?

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met in person with the Browns receiver on Wednesday regarding his return to the field, per sources informed of the process. Rapoport added that no decision appears imminent for Gordon, who can't reapply for reinstatement until Aug. 1.

The oft-banned Gordon failed another drug test in March, prompting the NFL to deny his application for reinstatement and delay his potential return until after Cleveland opens training camp. He was suspended in February 2015 for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Gordon, who hasn't played a game since December 2014, was spotted in April hanging out with free-agent quarterback -- and former Browns starter -- Johnny Manziel in Southern California. Still, Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown told The Plain Dealer in June that he believed Gordon was making progress.

"I've talked with Josh twice on the phone, and the last time I talked with him he sounded very motivated and I think he was in rehab and feeling good about it and discovering some things about himself," Brown, an advisor to the team, said. "He really seemed ready to take responsibility for himself."

Brown also suggested that coach Hue Jackson and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam would welcome Gordon back if he's reinstated, but Cleveland certainly isn't waiting around after selecting four receivers -- Corey Coleman, Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins and Jordan Payton -- in this year's draft.

Gordon's return would give the Browns an uber-talented weapon to bolster their ailing offensive attack. As it always seems to be with this player, though, we'll need to wait and see what comes next.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's comeback: 'It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh marveled at the performance of Lamar Jackson on Monday night after his 442 passing yards lifted Baltimore over Indianapolis. 
news

Ravens' streak of 100-yard rushing games comes to end in thrilling OT win

The Ravens' streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing came to a close on Monday night, but they got the victory in resounding fashion over the Colts.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Ravens' win over Colts on Monday night

Behind a career passing night from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens emerged from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, sent the game to overtime and won it there on the strength of a Jackson-to-Marquise Brown touchdown. 
news

Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia has been named the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Following recent articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms by Jon Gruden in emails reportedly dating back to 2010, Gruden has resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith releases statement regarding Jon Gruden email

NFL Players Assn. executive director DeMaurice Smith on Monday released his first statement in regard to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's 2011 email in which Gruden used a racial trope to describe Smith. 
news

Week 5 Sunday was longest day of NFL football in last 50 years

Across two continents, four time zones and 14 games, the league's Week 5 Sunday was the longest day of NFL football in the last 50 years, per NFL Research. 
news

49ers QB Trey Lance has left knee sprain, to be reevaluated at end of week

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that rookie QB Trey Lance has a left knee sprain and is set to be reevaluated at the end of the week. 
news

Week 5 Monday night inactives: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for the Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Amari Cooper on Cowboys' 4-1 start: 'When you're on a roll like this, you start thinking about a Super Bowl'

Fresh off the team's fourth straight win, Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ is thinking Super Bowl. 
news

Giants evaluating Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay; Daniel Jones in concussion protocol

A disastrous Week 5 has the Giants on the ropes. The team hopes the week ahead provides some much-needed relief in the wake of a rash of brutal injuries.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out a few weeks with MCL sprain

Kansas City will be without its top ball-carrier for some time. Chiefs running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ suffered an MCL sprain in K.C.'s loss to the Buffalo Bills and will be out a few weeks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW