Suspended Lions' Suh eligible to return to practice Dec. 12

Published: Dec 02, 2011 at 07:04 AM

The NFL has denied the appeal of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh over his two-game suspension for stomping on an opponent.

Suh's appeal of the suspension was denied Friday by on-field appeals officer Art Shell, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association to hear such cases. Suh will miss Sunday's game at New Orleans and a Dec. 11 home game against Minnesota. He can return for practice on Dec. 12.

The story was first reported by NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora.

Suh was penalized and ejected from a Thanksgiving Day loss to Green Bay for stomping on the arm of Green Bay Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith. The league handed down the suspension on Tuesday and Suh immediately appealed. Shell, however, saw no merits to the appeal during a conference call with Suh on Thursday.

"We respect the disciplinary process," said Lions president Tom Lewand in a statement. "Obviously, today's ruling does not impact our preparations for this week's game. We remain exclusively focused on the New Orleans Saints."

Usually, a hearing is held within 10 days of an appeal, but the league expedited Suh's high-profile case so a decision could be made before Sunday's game.

Suh is barred from practice and the team's facility while suspended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

