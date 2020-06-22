Suspect arrested for punching Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was punched during an altercation Friday night at a South Dakota restaurant and hospitalized at the Avera St. Lukes Hospital.

Goedert, 25, has been released and returned home. An adult male, Kyle Hadala, 29 of Florida, was arrested and charged with simple assault, per the Aberdeen Police report obtained by NFL Media.

NJ.com first reported the incident.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the police report, at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen. Video of the altercation shows Goedert engaged and face to face with one man before another emerges from Goedert's left and hits him with a right hand that sends Goedert to the floor. Police responded in reference to an assault, per the police report.