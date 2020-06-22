Monday, Jun 22, 2020 01:11 PM

Suspect arrested for punching Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was punched during an altercation Friday night at a South Dakota restaurant and hospitalized at the Avera St. Lukes Hospital.

Goedert, 25, has been released and returned home. An adult male, Kyle Hadala, 29 of Florida, was arrested and charged with simple assault, per the Aberdeen Police report obtained by NFL Media.

NJ.com first reported the incident.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the police report, at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen. Video of the altercation shows Goedert engaged and face to face with one man before another emerges from Goedert's left and hits him with a right hand that sends Goedert to the floor. Police responded in reference to an assault, per the police report.

Goedert, who grew up in South Dakota, attending high school there and going to South Dakota State, is a two-year pro. He had 58 receptions for 607 yards and five touchdowns last year with the Eagles.

Related Content

Clemson running back Travis Etienne is the Atlantic Coast Conference's all-time career leader in rushing touchdowns (56) and total touchdowns (62).
news

Scouting Travis Etienne: Clemson RB an Alvin Kamara-like weapon

Daniel Jeremiah takes a first look at Clemson's Travis Etienne and sees an explosive running back with the potential to make an Alvin Kamara-like impact in the NFL.
NFL rookie QB projections: Ranking Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert for '20
news

NFL rookie QB projections: Ranking Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert for '20

The 2020 NFL Draft saw three quarterbacks come off the board within the first six picks. So, what kind of production can we expect from each in Year 1? Cynthia Frelund provides her analytics-based rankings.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell enters a meeting during the NFL Spring Meeting at the Whitley Hotel Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in Atlanta. (Paul Abell/AP Images for NFL)
news

NFL reopens New York office, commissioner among returners

As New York begins reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some NFL employees are returning to the league office at 345 Park Avenue.

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Jets' Jamal Adams shouts out he's 'trying' to get traded to Cowboys

New York safety has requested a trade and told a fan he's "trying" to get to Dallas. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL