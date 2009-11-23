Surprising performers, injured QBs top Week 11 fantasy storylines

So was this a sign of things to come or a one-week flashback? I don't see either of these former superstars returning to their previous form, but the last few weeks have been encouraging. After averaging just 9.3 fantasy points in Weeks 7-9, Tomlinson has scored a combined 34 points over the last two weeks. He's also seen more carries in those contests, averaging 22 in wins over the Eagles and Broncos. L.T. should be seen as a No. 2 fantasy back who's gaining back some of the trust he lost earlier in the season. As for Owens, you have to like that his targets are way up compared to the first half of the season. He's also scoring more points, averaging a solid 14.6 in standard formats. Will he regain his elite status? No. Can he become a more viable No. 3 fantasy wideout the remainder of the year? With games against the Dolphins, Chiefs and Falcons upcoming, I think that's possible. He was active in just 34 percent of NFL.com leagues in Week 11. That number is almost certain to double in Week 12.