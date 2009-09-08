Surprise teams of '08 meet in Week 1 at Atlanta

Did you know?

The Dolphins had the greatest turnaround in NFL history last season, winning 10 more games in 2008 (11) than they did in 2007 (1). ... Falcons RB Michael Turner was second in the NFL last year with 17 touchdowns. ... All four AFC teams that finished first in their divisions in the preseason last year, won their divisions in the regular season. Miami finished atop the AFC East again this preseason at 4-0.