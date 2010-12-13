Surging Saints focused on reaching playoffs

Notes: Kickoff returner Courtney Roby, who was taken to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury and a concussion against the Rams on Sunday, appears to have no long-term damage. Said Payton: "He has some soreness in his neck, but the news is good. We'll see where he's at this week." Roby was injured during a scramble for the ball after he fumbled a return in the second quarter.