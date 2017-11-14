Surging NFC teams feasting on weaker AFC opponents

You could point to a slew of factors for why a 10-win team in the NFC is on pace to get left out of the playoffs, while it's possible an 8-8 team could squeak into the AFC's bracket this season. The most notable being the better quarterback play has resided in the NFC, even after Aaron Rodgers' injury. For every Eli Manning struggling in the NFC, there seems to be three Jay Cutlers/Joe Flaccos/Andy Daltons in the AFC.