Surging Chargers make a visit to Indianapolis

Antonio Gates could return this week.
(Kevin Terrell / Associated Press)
The storyline
Peyton Manning has been pretty much perfect at home and comes in red-faced after throwing three picks last week. Philip Rivers looks to take another name as he marches toward a potential MVP.
Why you should watch
Neither of these teams are flirting with 13 wins, but the loser could well see their era of dominance over their respective divisions snapped. Chargers WR Vincent Jackson is eligible to return from the roster-exempt list. Remember him?
Did you know?
The Chargers have won eight consecutive November games. ... San Diego leads the NFL with 32 sacks this season. ... The Colts have won eight straight home games in November. ... Indianapolis' Jacob Tamme has 31 receptions this month -- the most for any tight end.