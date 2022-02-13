Surgeon details Bengals QB Joe Burrow's recovery from knee procedure

On Nov. 22, 2020, Burrow sustained his knee injury. ElAttrache has watched the video just once, which was enough. He knew there was no margin for error when it came to recovery time, and when he went over the calendar with Burrow, he made very clear that there is only so much that can be controlled. It was possible there just wouldn't be enough time.

"The first thing I said to him was, 'This is the calendar, here is where we are, here is where minicamp is, here is when you go back. I'm telling you this because this is all sort of a fantasy -- very artificial,' " ElAttrache recounted. "This doesn't really mean anything with regard to your knee. We fixed it like it needed to be fixed and we're going to rehab it like we need to rehab it, so that you're able to get as much or full use out of your knee as you can. I said, 'We're not going to slow you down, but we're not going to allow you to be at a higher risk. So we'll be where we're going to be. But our target is the beginning of the season and we'll take it from there.' I knew somewhere around June that this was completely doable."

During his rehab, the medical staff had data to measure Burrow's progress. Data that can show how much of a risk he has of reinjury. Assuming all is well, the player must also play a role, according to ElAttrache.

"Confidence comes into play," he said. "Because someone's willingness to jam on that leg and really stick their foot in the turf -- it takes a mindset."

It all led them to today. Burrow has no worries about the knee and is finally at 100%. He is playing like it. It all made ElAttrache look back in appreciation for not only how hard Burrow worked but also how he treated everyone else during the process.