Supreme Court strikes down law against sports gambling

"The NFL's long-standing and unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of our game remains absolute," the league said in a statement Monday. "Congress has long-recognized the potential harms posed by sports betting to the integrity of sporting contests and the public confidence in these events. Given that history, we intend to call on Congress again, this time to enact a core regulatory framework for legalized sports betting. We also will work closely with our clubs to ensure that any state efforts that move forward in the meantime protect our fans and the integrity of our game."