Superstorm Sandy does not damage MetLife Stadium

The New York subways are scheduled to be closed for the next several days. Airline travel in the Northeast has been scrambled. But the New York Giants will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
The NFL told the New York Daily News' Ralph Vacchiano the game will be played at MetLife Stadium as scheduled. There was no damage to the facility from Superstorm Sandy. Vacchiano added that the league will stay in touch with public authorities.
We're sure things will go on as long as the stadium is right. But what about the surrounding area? Will there be issues with travel to the game? Will police and emergency personnel be strained after a long week? Just a few quick thoughts.