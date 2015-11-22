Superman on fire: Week 11 fantasy football recap

The biggest news of the day was when Devonta Freeman left the game in the first quarter with a concussion and did not return. Tevin Coleman wasn't able to get the job done in Freeman's stead, as he managed just five more yards than Freeman on 14 more carries. He'll be a name to look for on waivers in case Freeman misses more time with his concussion. In the passing game, it was another day at the office for Julio Jones. He notched nine catches and 160 yards on 15 targets. Leonard Hankerson healed up over the bye week and returned to his No. 2 wideout role for the Falcons, with 36 yards and a touchdown. Despite the team's effort to feed Roddy White early, he still failed to produce (four catches, 24 yards). There's no reason to hold onto him in fantasy. Matt Ryan threw three touchdowns (two to Patrick DiMarco -- huh?) but also had three interceptions, keeping his day to an average 17-point outing. He remains one of the more overrated players in fantasy football.