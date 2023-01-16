Around the NFL

Super Wild Card Weekend Monday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Published: Jan 16, 2023 at 06:49 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 12-5-0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-9-0


COWBOYS

BUCCANEERS

Related Content

news

Ravens players want Lamar Jackson back at QB in 2023: 'You can't let a guy like him go'

As Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson enters the offseason without a contract and ends a second straight year sidelined by injury, multiple Ravens players expressed their desire to bring back the star QB in 2023.

news

Jim Harbaugh to remain as head coach for University of Michigan

Jim Harbaugh will remain at the University of Michigan as the head coach, even with a few NFL franchises expressing interest in prying him away.

news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier maintains support of Tua Tagovailoa: 'He is our starting quarterback'

The Dolphins brass on Monday expressed its desire to go forward with QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2023 and beyond as a decision on his fifth-year option lies ahead.

news

Cardinals hire Titans exec Monti Ossenfort as new general manager

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Bengals LT Jonah Williams suffered dislocated kneecap, is considered week to week

Cincinnati's win over Baltimore on Super Wild Card Weekend proved to be costly after left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap during the Bengals' victory and is now week to week, per head coach Zac Taylor.

news

Giants coach Brian Daboll says two regular-season losses to Eagles have no impact on playoff rematch

On Monday, Giants coach Brian Daboll rejected the notion that New York's two regular-season losses to Philadelphia have any impact on Saturday night's Divisional Round matchup. "Every game's a new game," he said.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen (knee) activated off injured reserve, expected to play vs. Cowboys

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) is set to make his season debut in the wild-card round against the Cowboys after being activated off injured reserve.

news

Bengals 'fighting' through offensive line injuries heading into Divisional Round matchup vs. Bills

Following an injury to LT Jonah Williams in Sunday's wild-card win over the Ravens, the Bengals head into the Divisional Round with numerous injuries to the offensive line.

news

NFL community honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

news

From waiver claim to playoff standout: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins earns breakout game in wild-card win

Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins picked a heck of a moment for his NFL breakout performance. The third-year wideout made massive plays in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card victory over Minnesota, leading Big Blue with eight catches for 105 yards and a TD.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE