Super Wild Card Weekend Monday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
COWBOYS
- QB Will Grier
- WR Jalen Tolbert
- DT Neville Gallimore
- DT Quinton Bohanna
- LB Jabril Cox
- CB Nahshon Wright
- CB Trayvon Mullen
As Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson enters the offseason without a contract and ends a second straight year sidelined by injury, multiple Ravens players expressed their desire to bring back the star QB in 2023.
Jim Harbaugh will remain at the University of Michigan as the head coach, even with a few NFL franchises expressing interest in prying him away.
The Dolphins brass on Monday expressed its desire to go forward with QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2023 and beyond as a decision on his fifth-year option lies ahead.
The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
Cincinnati's win over Baltimore on Super Wild Card Weekend proved to be costly after left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap during the Bengals' victory and is now week to week, per head coach Zac Taylor.
On Monday, Giants coach Brian Daboll rejected the notion that New York's two regular-season losses to Philadelphia have any impact on Saturday night's Divisional Round matchup. "Every game's a new game," he said.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) is set to make his season debut in the wild-card round against the Cowboys after being activated off injured reserve.
Following an injury to LT Jonah Williams in Sunday's wild-card win over the Ravens, the Bengals head into the Divisional Round with numerous injuries to the offensive line.
The NFL community took to social media on Monday to honor the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.
Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins picked a heck of a moment for his NFL breakout performance. The third-year wideout made massive plays in Sunday's 31-24 wild-card victory over Minnesota, leading Big Blue with eight catches for 105 yards and a TD.
