Super Bowl XVII rematch: Revisiting John Riggins' epic run

Most of the afternoon was a struggle for both offenses, as Washington and Miami jostled for position in a back-and-forth first half. Don Shula's Dolphins scored first, with David Woodley hitting Jimmy Cefalo on a 76-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-zip on Miami's second possession. Joe Gibbs' Redskins utilized Riggins and some misdirection plays behind a massive offensive line -- "the Hogs," as position coach Joe Bugel dubbed the unit -- to ultimately claw back to 10-all. The infamous group had the bacon taken out of its breakfast burrito when Miami returner Fulton Walker took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards to the house to make it 17-10, Dolphins.