Super Bowl XLVIII prediction: Atlanta Falcons-Houston Texans

Ryan took a major step forward in last season's playoffs. After some gruesome and unacceptable games in prior postseasons, Ryan finally played at the same great clip we've become accustomed to in his regular-season outings. No longer are we left to speculate as to whether Ryan can deliver in a big spot -- he did it against two dominant opponents this past January. Facing the imposing defenses of Seattle and San Francisco in back-to-back weeks, Ryan completed 70 percent of his passes for 646 yards and six touchdowns (against three picks). He led a game-winning drive against the Seahawks, and it's up for debate as to whether a non-call or two kept him from doing the same against the Niners. But there's no debating this: Ryan grew up and shed the label of postseason choke artist.