Super Bowl XLVIII: Predicting next year's winner

Super Bowl XLVII is in the books, and the Baltimore Ravens now rule the football world until we kick off the 2013 season in Maryland come September. Leading up to that game will be months of speculation, prognostication, and pontification as experts and weekend warriors alike try to look into the future and divine who will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLVIII. Little do they know, however, the answer may be apparent by the time the 2013 NFL Draft rolls around.