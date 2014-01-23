Super Bowl XLVIII FAQ: Everything you need to know

Last year, I had my mother-in-law, Patty McGillicuddy, pepper me with some questions she had as a casual fan. It was good fun, but it did cause a problem at home. Because her husband (my father-in-law) wanted to be a part of the action, too. So this year, Vernon Montgomery McGillicuddy will be the one who will fire off the questions. (If you want a visual of what he looks like, just imagine what Daniel Bryan will look like in about 20 to 25 years.) Below is our transcript: