Super Bowl XLVII prediction: 49ers outlast Ravens for sixth title

While the 49ers' line should acquit itself just fine, it's also important to note that the Ravens' pass rush is not nearly as stout as it was in 2011. Last season, with Terrell Suggs at full health and defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano running the show, Baltimore racked up 48 sacks. Well, Suggs got hurt, Pagano went to the Indianapolis Colts and the sack total fell to 37 this season. Certainly not a poor number, but an 11-sack drop-off is an 11-sack drop-off. Baltimore has totaled six so far through three playoff games.

We should probably mention that Colin Kaepernick isn't exactly the easiest guy to get to, either. The second-year man out of Nevada has been trapped once -- just once -- in each of the past five games. The Ravens had trouble with the closest thing to Kaepernick they faced this year: Robert Griffin III (until he was hurt in that game).

The 49ers' rushing attack should be effective against this Ravens defense, a unit that's allowed 128.3 rushing yards per game in the playoffs.

However, I'd like to point out -- especially while we're on the subject of running the football -- that this isn't all about the 49ers' offense. Put plainly, San Francisco hasn't faced a running back like Ray Rice all season. Sure, Vic Fangio's defense saw Adrian Peterson in September. Marshawn Lynch came down the pike twice. But while those guys are two of the best runners from the tailback position, they're not major factors in the passing game. They combined for 63 receptions in 2012. Rice had 61 by himself (and 76 last season). He'll present a problem for the 49ers' linebackers.

As if that's not enough, safety Dashon Goldson can't afford to get caught in no-man's land like he did last week against Julio Jones. If there's one guy who can sprint like Julio down in the schoolyard, it's Ravens wideout Torrey Smith. If the secondary brackets Smith? Fine. Joe Flacco and Anquan Boldin have proven they can beat zone and single-man coverage throughout the playoffs.

So, Super Bowl XLVII is stacking up to be a pretty close shave. How close? Here's how I see the matchup, piece by piece:

**Coaching: Advantage [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF).** Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has more play-calling experience than the [Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL)' [Jim Caldwell](/player/jimcaldwell/2510922/profile). Dean Pees is also in his first year as Baltimore's DC.

**Quarterback: Advantage [Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL).** Flacco has played very well, and is now 8-4 in his postseason career. This will be Kaepernick's 10th NFL start.

**Running Back: Advantage [Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL).** We've discussed Rice. "Backup" [Bernard Pierce](/player/bernardpierce/2533545/profile) has rushed for 169 yards on 6.3 yards per carry in the playoffs.

**Receivers: Advantage [Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL).** This is tight, but Baltimore's wide receivers have all made HUGE plays over the past three weeks. Boldin was unstoppable on Championship Sunday.

**Offensive Line: Advantage [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF).** They'll have an easier time with Baltimore's front.

**Defensive Line: Push.** San Francisco has been better up front all year, though the Niners couldn't get any pressure last week. [Aldon Smith](/player/aldonsmith/2495487/profile) completely disappeared.

**Linebackers: Advantage [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF).** Yes, this is [Ray Lewis](/player/raylewis/2501750/profile)' last game, but he's just not the player he once was, and easily gets blown by in coverage.

**Secondary: Advantage [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF).** While Goldson was beat last week, let's not forget the shutout he and the rest of the Niners secondary pitched in the second half against Jones, [Roddy White](/player/roddywhite/2506366/profile) and [Tony Gonzalez](/player/tonygonzalez/2500835/profile).

**Special Teams: Advantage [Ravens](/teams/baltimoreravens/profile?team=BAL).** About 31 NFL head coaches would trust [Justin Tuck](/player/justintuck/2506413/profile)er over [David Akers](/player/davidakers/2499370/profile) right now. Even Andy Reid.