Super Bowl XLVII: How to handle the week before the big game

"We made sure to keep the meetings the same, too. We got all of our work down before we got to Dallas so we didn't get caught up in the media distractions. We understood the magnitude of the game, and we just wanted to be playing our best ball. You want to keep a little bit of normalcy, so we took a few days off, and then you get right back at it. You study your opponent and put in the majority of your game plan. You rehearse it and you feel good about it. So whenever you get to the city, you can just polish things up so you're clicking on all cylinders." -- Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (Super Bowl XLV)