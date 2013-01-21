Super Bowl XLVII Harbaugh matchup, Ray Lewis drama

Published: Jan 20, 2013 at 07:52 PM

Get the first in-depth Super Bowl analysis -- and relive the agony and the ecstasy of Championship Sunday with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Tune in for extended highlights and on-the-field interviews of Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers stars in the moments after their teams' triumphs.

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

» In comparing the paths that led the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens to the Super Bowl, one thing is clear: staid and safe is out, new and bold is in. Aditi Kinkhabwala documents the winding storylines that culminate in a Harbaugh vs. Harbaugh Super Bowl.

» What does Sunday's loss do to the legacy of the New England Patriots dynasty? Our experts tackle the subject in our Instant Debate.

» The Ray Lewis Retirement Extravaganza is ending like every sports movie you've ever seen -- with the Baltimore Ravens in the Super Bowl. Check back later as Kim Jones will have more on a true story that's too good to be true.

» Albert Breer examines how the Baltimore Ravens, widely viewed as a fading team of beat-up veterans late in the season, put it all together to go on a three-game playoff run and punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.

» Jeff Darlington on how the San Francisco 49ers survived their own obstacles to make up for last season's failure in the NFC Championship Game.

» Bucky Brooks looks at the AFC and NFC champions in Two Paths to the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

» Check out some key prospects to watch in the Senior Bowl.

» What were the 10 best plays of the 2012 season? We've whittled the list to 20 highlights, now it's your turn. Cast your vote here for the top plays of the year.

» Happy birthday to Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, who turns 29 on Monday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'got hungrier' to return to field after knee injury, aims for Week 1 vs. Falcons

Jameis Winston and the rest of his Saints teammates now know what attractions await them on their road ahead. The New Orleans QB expects to be ready for their season opener against the Falcons.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on starting season vs. Buccaneers, Bengals: We'll see 'where we stand'

Dallas begins the 2022 season at home against the Buccaneers and Bengals, and linebacker Micah Parsons believes those first two games will be an indicator of just how good the Cowboys will be.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW