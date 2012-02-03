Super Bowl XLVI predictions from analysts, players, more

- Jason La Canfora NFL Network
- 31
- 28
- Why the Giants will win: A dominant Giants pass rush on a relatively fast track. An explosive offense against a defense that Joe Flacco carved up in the championship game. Eli Manning. Plus, those three and four-receiver sets.
- MVP: Eli Manning
- One other game prediction: Two Giants wideouts will go over 100 yards receiving, and Julian Edelman won't be able to cover any of them. I also have a feeling the Pats struggle in the return game on special teams and might cough up the ball there.
- Von Miller Denver Broncos LB
- 28
- 21
- Why the Patriots will win: Tom Brady.
- MVP: Tom Brady
- One other game prediction: I think Brady will throw for more than 300 yards.
- Jeff Darlington NFL.com
- 28
- 24
- Why the Patriots will win: If Super Bowl XLII taught the Patriots anything, it might have been the need to build a better plan to keep Brady protected from the Giants' front. They'll get it right this time.
- MVP: Tom Brady.
- One other game prediction: Victor Cruz will be the Giants' most valuable player.
- Amani Toomer Former Giants WR
- 17
- 14
- MVP: Eli Manning.
- One other game prediction: Mario Manningham will have more catches than any other wideout.
- Bucky Brooks NFL.com
- 31
- 20
- Why the Giants will win: The Patriots lack the pass rush to get after Eli Manning, and their secondary will have a tough time containing the Giants' trio of receivers.
- MVP: Eli Manning
- One other game prediction: Ahmad Bradshaw will run for more than 100 yards.
- Deacon Jones Hall of Fame DE
- 45
- 44
- Why the Giants will win: I think it's going to come down to getting pressure on the quarterback.
- MVP: Justin Tuck
- One other game prediction: I wouldn't be surprised if either team scores more than 50 points.
- Elliot Harrison NFL.com
- 27
- 20
- Why the Giants will win: My sense is that their front four will play well, while the Patriots lack of outside threats will hurt them. With Rob Gronkowski's health somewhat in question, there will be a lot of pressure on Wes Welker and Aaron Hernandez to do some damage inside. The Giants should be able to hold them in check (relatively), while Eli Manning plays clutch football ... again.
- MVP: Eli Manning
- One other game prediction: Giants weakside linebacker Michael Boley will factor heavily in the game. Ditto the Pats ground game. To equalize the Giants pass rush, the Patriots will try some draws and stretch plays. Meanwhile, Boley will be asked to cover Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez at times, and at the very least, disrupt their routes.
- Adam Rank NFL.com
- 38
- 21
- Why the Giants will win: The Giants will be able to move the ball at will against the Patriots in what should be one of the more lopsided Super Bowls in recent memory, snapping a decent string of pretty good games.
- MVP: Eli Manning.
- One other game prediction: The Patriots will focus too much on the Giants' big three receivers, and Jake Ballard will make some key catches and score a touchdown.
- Bill Romanowski Former NFL linebacker
- 17
- 14
- Why the Giants will win: The difference in the game will be the Giants defense.
- MVP: Eli Manning.
- Joe Theismann NFL Network
- 27
- 17
- Why the Giants will win: I think Eli Manning will throw for more than 300 yards, and the Giants are playing a lot like the Packers were last year.
- MVP: Ahmad Bradshaw
- One other game prediction: Tom Brady will throw for fewer than 300 yards.
- A.J. Green Cincinnati Bengals WR
- 38
- 31
- MVP: Tom Brady
- One other game prediction: I think the game will be a shootout.
- Jason Smith NFL.com
- 27
- 21
- Why the Patriots will win: New England will be able to handle the Giants' pass rush to put up enough points. New England's defense will play well enough situationally to get key turnovers to win.
- MVP: Tom Brady
- One other game prediction: Outside of Brady, tight end Aaron Hernandez will be the Patriots' leader in yards from scrimmage.
- B.J. Raji Green Bay Packers NT
- 31
- 28
- Why the Patriots will win: It's hard to go against Tom Brady.
- MVP: Rob Gronkowski
- Gil Brandt NFL.com
- 30
- 27
- Why the Giants will win: They have the criteria of having two or more disruptive people in their front seven and an above-average QB. That combination has won every Super Bowl since 2000.
- MVP: Eli Manning
- One other game prediction: I think the game will be decided in overtime.
- Charles Woodson Green Bay Packers CB
- 24
- 20
- MVP: Eli Manning
- One other game prediction: It will be a great game. It's always big to see a rematch, especially in the Super Bowl. Two great teams, it's going to be a good one.
- Greg Jennings Green Bay Packers WR
- 34
- 27
- MVP: Victor Cruz -- gotta go with a wideout
- One other game prediction: It will be great for the fans. New England's definitely going to have the Super Bowl XLII loss in the back of its mind, but the Giants are going to have that in the back of their mind, as well. It's one of those games in which you have two good teams, two great franchises and two great organizations going head to head.
- Pat Kirwan NFL.com
- 27
- 24
- Why the Giants will win: The Giant pass rush will affect the Patriots offense. Plus, Eli Manning and his three wide receivers are a tough matchup for New England..
- MVP: Eli Manning
- One other game prediction: The Giants' no-huddle offense -- not the Patriots' -- will be the difference.
- Mike Wallace Pittsburgh Steelers WR
- 28
- 21
- MVP: BenJarvus Green-Ellis
- One other game prediction: I got a couple homeboys on the Patriots. One of my best friends is running back BenJarvus Green-Ellis. I'm going to go with him having a big game.