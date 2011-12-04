Super Bowl XLVI Halftime show will feature Madonna

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 01:16 PM

Madonna, a multi Grammy Award-winning Universal Records recording artist, will perform in the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, the NFL and NBC announced at halftime of Sunday night's game between the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions. Madonna's performance will be imagined by Cirque Du Soleil and Jamie King.

The Bridgestone Super Bowl halftime show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 162 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. The Super Bowl and halftime show will be broadcast worldwide.

Madonna joins an esteemed list of recent halftime acts that includes The Black Eyed Peas, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and U2.

A world class entertainer, singer, songwriter, producer, director, and video visionary, Madonna has sold more than 300 million records in the course of her three-decade career as The Material Girl. She is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Her last tour was the most successful tour by a solo artist in history. Madonna is currently in the recording studio working on a new album scheduled to be released next year. Her new film W.E., which she directed, wrote and produced, is opening in a limited one-week release Dec. 9 in Los Angeles and will open nationally on Feb. 3, two days prior to Super Bowl XLVI.

Madonna has partnered with a creative team from Cirque du Soleil, Jamie King, and multimedia artists from Moment Factory, to create a signature performance for the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show.

This year marks the fifth time Bridgestone Americas has sponsored the Super Bowl halftime show. The tire company's new brand campaign, fittingly titled "Time to Perform," will debut during the game.

The Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show is an NFL Network production and will be executive produced by Ricky Kirshner and directed by Hamish Hamilton.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

James Robinson taking Jaguars RB adds in stride: 'I have to go out there and control what I can control'

With the signing of Carlos Hyde and the drafting of Travis Etienne, Jaguars RB James Robinson has gone from being the lone bright spot for a one-win team to a member of a crowded RB room. The second-year back is taking it in stride, though. 
news

Tyrod Taylor on role with Texans: 'It's a wonderful opportunity for me to be able to go out and lead'

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿'s tenure with the Texans isn't even three months old. But his circumstances couldn't be more familiar. While relationships with the coaching staff were a big draw for the journeyman QB, the expected vacancy at his position was paramount.
news

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett pleased with Jordan Love's decision-making, accuracy: 'All those things have definitely been better'

As Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers carries on and whether the all-time great will return or not remains an unknown, Jordan Love has been getting needed experience and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is a fan of what he's seen in particular aspects of Love's burgeoning game. 
news

Frank Gore waiting for 'right situation' before considering retirement

At 38 years old, it would be totally unsurprising if ﻿Frank Gore﻿ called it quits. He's just not ready to do that yet. The free-agent RB is preparing as if he'll play somewhere this fall.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW