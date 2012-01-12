Super Bowl XLVI Community Outreach Programs

The three finalists for the 2011 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be made available to media at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 3 at 9:00 a.m. at the NFL Motorola Super Bowl Media Center at the JW Marriott Hotel (10 S. West St.). The press conference will take place in the White River Ballroom. Family members of late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton and NFL representatives also will speak at the event. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced at the first-ever NFL Honors Award Show on Saturday, Feb. 4. The winner will then be honored live on the field just prior to kickoff of Super Bowl XLVI and he will also receive a $25,000 donation in his name. The award is the only league recognition that acknowledges a player's off-the-field community service as well as his playing excellence. Finalists were chosen by a blue-ribbon panel from the 32 team nominees for the award, all of whom receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 donation in their name. The selection panel is comprised of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, former NFL Commissioner Paul Taglibue, Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, Sports Illustrated football writer Peter King, football great Frank Gifford, Executive Director of the NFL Alumni Association, former Giant George Martin, members of the Payton family and 2010 winner Madieu Williams.