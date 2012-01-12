Super Bowl XLVI Community Outreach Programs

NFL, NATIONAL AND LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS HOST
MORE THAN 50 SUPER BOWL XLVI COMMUNITY
OUTREACH EVENTS IN INDIANAPOLIS
Super Bowl XLVI brings much more than football to Indianapolis. Throughout the weeks preceding the game, more than 50 charitable activities and community outreach events will enliven and enrich the community and provide lasting legacies.
Super Bowl Week activities will also include the announcement of the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the presentation of the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award, and a celebration of the positive impact of the Super Bowl Legacy Grant with the opening of a new Youth Education Town.
The following are just some of the ways the NFL and Super Bowl XLVI will benefit the host community:
SUPER BOWL XLVI PLAYBOOK WORKSHOP SERIES
FOR SMALL, MINORITY AND FEMALE BUSINESS OWNERS
The NFL has partnered with the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee and the Kelley School of Business to deliver a series of business development workshops designed to educate, engage and empower the owners of Indianapolis' minority and women-owned small business community. The workshops are presented by the NFL Emerging Business Program as part of the NFL's broader business outreach initiative.
These educational and networking opportunities offer local business owners professional development forums. One was held in early December, and the final workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the Murat Theater at the Old National Centre (510 N. New Jersey St.).
The workshop will feature discussion on innovation, strategic planning and corporate sustainability lead by top professors from the Kelley School of Business and experts from the Greater Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce. Gerry Dick, President and Managing Editor of Grow Indiana Media Ventures and host of Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick, will serve as master of ceremonies. The presenters will provide insights and strategies designed to tackle issues facing small businesses today with the intention of taking businesses to the next level. The workshop will be interactive, and each business will leave with the beginnings of a game plan that they can build on for future success.
SUPER BOWL XLVI ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAM
The NFL Environmental Program has developed a series of initiatives to minimize the impact of Super Bowl activities on the local and global environment. Environmental projects are developed in partnership with the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee and local, state and national organizations.
These initiatives include:
Solid Waste Management/Recycling -- Comprehensive solid waste management at major NFL event facilities. This project diverts waste from local landfills through recycling and reusing potential waste materials. Sites include Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana Convention Center (100 South Capitol Ave.), and the hotels serving as team headquarters, NFL headquarters and the Motorola Super Bowl Media Center. In addition, Pepsi is providing recycling bins for the NFL Experience and the Lucas Oil Stadium.
Prepared Food Recovery -- Extra prepared food from Super Bowl XLVI events will be collected for donation in partnership with Second Helpings, an Indianapolis-based non profit community kitchen and food rescue agency. Food recovered through this effort will go to soup kitchens, shelters and other local organizations that provide meals to those in need.
Materials Donation -- Decorative materials, building materials, office supplies and other reusable items will be recovered and donated to local nonprofit organizations. Some materials are appropriate for reuse while others will be used as fund raising auction items or remanufactured into new products.
Sports Equipment and Book Donation Project -- The Super Kids-Super Sharing Sports Equipment and Book Donation project was developed in partnership with the Indianapolis Colts, the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee, Martin University and Greater Indianapolis public and private schools. Local students are bringing gently used or new books, sports equipment and school supplies to their schools. These items will be collected then donated to pre-selected local schools and organizations serving children in need. On Thursday, Jan. 19, media is invited to Martin University (2171 Avondale Pl.), where hundreds of students and coordinators will bring donated items between 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and mascot will attend the event and take part in a brief thank you ceremony with NFL officials at 10:30 a.m. (Best photo opportunities will be from 9:45-11:00 a.m.).
Climate Change Initiative -- Steps being taken to reduce the overall greenhouse gas impact of Super Bowl activities and events include:
» Use of renewable energy certificates to provide "green" power for major Super Bowl XLVI event venues including Lucas Oil Stadium, the Motorola Super Bowl Media Center, NFL Super Bowl headquarters, the NFL Experience and the AFC and NFC team hotels.
» Use of carbon offset credits to address the transportation emissions created by Super Bowl team travel. These offsets will cover both air and ground travel for both Super Bowl teams.
» Incorporation of solar power into the Rebuilding Together community project as part of the overall Near East Side Legacy Project. The renewable energy, solar power and travel offset projects are made possible through a partnership with Green Mountain Energy
» The planting of several thousand trees in local neighborhoods in partnership with the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee and Keep Indianapolis Beautiful as part of the overall "greening" of Super Bowl XLVI.
THE NFL EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY GMC
The NFL Experience presented by GMC, pro football's interactive theme park, is making its first appearance in the Indianapolis area Friday, Jan. 27- Saturday, Feb. 4. Located at the Indiana Convention Center (100 South Capitol Ave./Media Entrance is behind main box office off Capitol Ave.), the 20th NFL Experience puts the ball in the fans' hands, allowing them to run, pass, punt and kick like the pros while enjoying the electrifying atmosphere of Super Bowl XLVI.
Visitors can test their skills by participating in a variety of fun interactive attractions including "Quarterback Challenge," a passing accuracy game and "Extra Point Kick," a field goal kick game. Additionally, kids ages 6-12 can participate in the NFL PLAY 60 Youth Football Clinics at the Clinic Field to engage in non-contact, continuous action while learning lessons in teamwork. The Vince Lombardi Trophy will be on exhibit, along with all 45 Super Bowl rings.
More than 100 current and former NFL superstars will be available to meet fans and sign free autographs at the Super Bowl XLVI Memorabilia Show, the largest football memorabilia exhibit ever that features displays from leading manufacturers, including rare collectibles. Call 1-888-NFL-CARD for a daily appearance schedule beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Inside the NFL Experience, NFL SHOP at Super Bowl presented by Visa is the official store of the NFL featuring limited edition Super Bowl XLVI merchandise and the latest in authentic NFL products. Here, you can customize your Super Bowl XLVI jerseys and t-shirts on-site, dance to the in-house DJ at the NFL Ladies Boutique, and enjoy special player appearances and autograph signings. This year's store also includes specialty concept shops from Victoria's Secret PINK, Junkfood, the Big &Tall collection, and more. NFL SHOP at Super Bowl presented by Visa will be open free to the general public from Friday, Jan. 27 -- Saturday, Feb. 4.
Tickets to the NFL Experience are $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. All games and activities are included with the price of admission. Tickets may be purchased by calling (866) TIX-4NFL (849-4635), online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Beginning Friday, Jan. 27, opening day of NFL Experience presented by GMC, fans can purchase tickets at the Indiana Convention Center box office. Tickets sold at the Indiana Convention Center box office will go on sale one hour before opening daily. Tickets purchased by phone and online are subject to a Ticketmaster service charge.
Proceeds from NFL Experience ticket sales will be donated by NFL Charities in the form of a $1 million Super Bowl Legacy Grant to benefit youth in the local community. These funds will be used to establish the first Indianapolis Youth Education Town (YET), which will open its doors in 2012 on the Near East Side as a result of proceeds generated by NFL Experience presented by GMC at Super Bowl XLVI. Youth Education Towns are multi-faceted educational and recreation facilities designed to improve the academic and physical fitness, as well as job-related skills, of at-risk youth. Established in 1993, the YET initiative is the living legacy created by the NFL for Super Bowl host cities.
SUPER BOWL VILLAGE
The three-block stretch of Georgia St. in downtown Indianapolis will be transformed into the Super Bowl Village from Friday, Jan. 27 -- Sunday, Feb. 5. The free, interactive fan festival will provide a gathering spot for fans complete with free concerts, video gaming, Tailgate Town and food and beverage for purchase. Fans can also experience the thrill of the longest temporary ZipLine in America ($10 fee).
Each day in the Super Bowl Village, themed and free concerts will occur on the Pepsi and Verizon stages.
46 FOR XLVI
The Arts Council of Indianapolis, in partnership with the City of Indianapolis, commissioned 46 murals to be painted in celebration of Super Bowl XLVI. As the primary advocate for public art in Indianapolis, the Arts Council put out a national bid to solicit artists for the project. The Arts Council's Public Art Selection Committee evaluated applicants and possible mural locations. With more than150 applicants, the selection committee worked to create a diverse group of artists in both geographic location and technique. 46 for XLVI murals are displayed throughout Marion County, and several are in and around Super Bowl Village, Lucas Oil Stadium, the "The Huddle at Circle Centre" (130 S. Meridian St.) and at the Turf: IDADA Art Pavilion (202 N. Alabama).
NFL PLAY 60 YOUTH FOOTBALL CLINICS
AT NFL EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY GMC
More than 3,000 children attending the NFL Experience will learn flag football and USA Football FUNdamentals, sportsmanship and teamwork from current and former NFL players, USA Football staff, and members of the Indianapolis Crash -- Indianapolis' female tackle football team.
All NFL PLAY 60 youth football clinics will take place at the clinic fields within NFL Experience at the Indiana Convention Center (100 South Capitol Ave./Media Entrance is behind main box office off Capitol Ave). Clinics below are open to boys and girls ages 6-14. For the third year, Under Armour is providing apparel for all NFL PLAY 60 clinics at the NFL Experience.
» Friday, Jan. 27: 4:00-7:00 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m.
» Saturday, Jan. 28: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 3:15-5:30 p.m. and 6:30-8:45 p.m.
» Sunday, Jan. 29: 2:45-4:15 p.m. and 5:00-8:00 p.m.
» Monday, Jan. 30: 4:00-5:00 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m.
» Tuesday, Jan. 31: 5:00-7:00 p.m.
» Thursday, Feb. 2: 6:00-9:00 p.m.
»Friday, Feb. 3: 4:00-7:00 p.m. and 7:30-9:00 p.m.
» Saturday, Feb. 4: 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 1:30-3:45 p.m., 4:30-6:45 p.m. and 7:30-9:00 p.m.
In addition, private clinics will be held from Saturday, Jan. 28-Tuesday, Jan. 31. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the NFL will welcome children from Special Olympics of Indiana for a special clinic from 2:30-3:15 p.m. On Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2:00-2:45 p.m., a flag football clinic will be held for youth from LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens). A flag football clinic will be held for local Hispanic youth on Monday, Jan. 30 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. and local youth football players will take part in a health and safety youth football clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 5:00-6:00 p.m.
LEGACY LOOP 5K HEALTHBOWL PRESENTED BY ANTHEM
The Legacy Loop 5K Run/Walk, a fan event of the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 9:00 a.m. Created to showcase many of the development and restoration projects that have taken place on Indianapolis's Near Eastside, the event will start and finish at Arsenal Technical High School (1500 E. Michigan St.). Participants will run past homes, the Chase Near Eastside Legacy Center/Indianapolis Youth Education Town and commercial buildings renovated as part of the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl's legacy.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the ongoing Near Eastside Super Bowl Legacy Initiative. There will be a post-race health fair at Arsenal Technical West and East gyms. The fair will include visits from NFL players, free health screenings, fitness challenges and cooking demonstrations. The fair also will give participants the opportunity to get active by playing Kinect for Xbox 360 on-site.
Participants can also learn about the Near Eastside community and resources. Laila Ali will be the featured guest. The event aligns with NFL PLAY 60, the NFL's campaign to encourage kids to be active for 60 minutes a day in order to help reverse the trend of childhood obesity. Registration is now available online.
INDY'S SUPER CURE
Recognized for its life sciences and healthcare initiatives, Indianapolis is home to the world's only tissue bank that collects healthy breast tissue for cancer study and research, the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Tissue Bank at IU Simon Cancer Center ("Komen Tissue Bank").
The 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee partnered with the Komen Tissue Bank to create Indy's Super Cure, with the goal of raising awareness about the Komen Tissue Bank, increasing the diversity of breast tissue donations and fundraising for the Komen Tissue Bank to advance breast cancer research.
On Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29, 700 women will donate breast tissue samples at the IU Simon Cancer Center as part of Indy's Super Cure. Appointments are required to donate.
SUPER BOWL XLVI CHEERLEADING SPIRIT CLINIC
AND DANCE/DRILL COMPETITION
Cheerleading and dance teams from the community will enjoy a day of positive competition on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the clinic fields within NFL Experience presented by GMC at the Indiana Convention Center (100 South Capitol Ave.; media entrance is behind main box office off Capitol Ave.) from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Young women from local schools (ages 10-19) will learn football fundamentals, teamwork, cheering skills and dance techniques at the Super Bowl XLVI Cheerleading Spirit Clinic. This annual clinic, now in its 15th year, gives young women the opportunity to experience the excitement of Super Bowl XLVI firsthand and to enjoy a day of positive competition at a free event designed specifically for them.
From 1:00-2:00 p.m., local cheerleading and dance teams will have an opportunity to showcase their talent in a fun and exciting atmosphere. Participants must pre-register. NFL players will teach football basics while professional cheerleaders demonstrate cheer and dance techniques. Participants will learn about the importance of getting a good education, living drug-free and striving to achieve dreams.
SUPER BOWL XLVI ONE WORLD SUPER HUDDLE
Indianapolis-area fifth graders will learn about the differences that make them unique and the similarities that bring them together as part of the NFL's diversity program "One World: Connecting Communities, Cultures, and Classrooms". On Monday, Jan. 30 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., 10 classes from varying ethnic and racial backgrounds who have been communicating with each other through pen-pal letters will meet for the first time at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis (3000 N Meridian St.).
Together, they will exercise to the sounds of Latin music, tell stories through West African percussion sounds, create Chinese calligraphy and star in interactive theater. Students also will have the opportunity to learn more about their pen pals and interact with NFL players.
Local schools participating in the One World event are as follows: Center For Inquiry at School #2, Danville Middle School, Eastbrook Elementary School, Eastern Hancock Elementary School, Fall Creek Intermediate School, Garden City Elementary School, Nora Elementary School, North Madison Elementary School, Stout Field Elementary School and Zionsville Middle School.
SUPER BASKETS OF HOPE
Super Baskets of Hope will deliver gift-filled baskets to 7,000 hospitalized children in each of the 32 NFL markets. The outreach project is a collaborative effort between Riley Children's Foundation, the Basket of Hope program, and the Tony Dungy Family Foundation. On Monday, Jan. 30, from 6:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m., at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (125 S. Pennsylvania St.), volunteers will fill each basket with items that offer children inspiration, entertainment, and hope. NFL players, coaches, and regional volunteers will deliver the baskets to children in hospitals.
NFL PLAY 60 CHALLENGE SCHOOL VISIT
As part of NFL PLAY 60, the league's youth health and fitness campaign, NFL players will visit Crestview Elementary (7600 R. 71st Street) to host a special fitness activity on Tuesday, January 31 from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.. The NFL PLAY 60 Challenge, developed in conjunction with the American Heart Association, is the primary in-school curriculum for NFL PLAY 60. Sixth graders at Crestview Elementary took part in the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge, a Super Bowl program that taught students the importance of getting 60 minutes of daily physical activity.
More than 15,000 fifth and sixth graders from Central Indiana participated in the Challenge in the months leading up to Super Bowl week. Kinect for Xbox 360 will also be at the school, giving kids an additional way to get active. An Xbox 360 with Kinect will be donated to the school. Kinect for Xbox 360 is an NFL PLAY 60 sponsor and will be involved in a number of events throughout Super Bowl week.
Crestview Elementary will receive a $2,500 NFL PLAY 60 grant to be used toward the purchase of health and fitness equipment. Maple Grove Elementary in Bargersville and East Elementary in Pendleton also will receive $2,500 grants for their exceptional participation in the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge.
NFL-USA FOOTBALL HEALTH AND SAFETY FOOTBALL CLINIC
Approximately 50 local youth tackle football players from Indianapolis Public Schools and the Whiteland (Ind.) Junior Football League will attend a football clinic and learn from expert speakers on player health and safety on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. at the clinic fields at NFL Experience presented by GMC (100 South Capitol Ave.; media entrance is behind main box office off Capitol Ave.). In addition to improving their football skills, the youth players will learn about helmet fitting, hydration from Gatorade Sports Science Institute expert DR. KIM STEIN, concussion awareness from NFL Head Neck and Spine Committee member DR. Henry Feuer and the importance of an active lifestyle from an Indianapolis Colts player.
Coaches at the clinic will include former NFL players and USA Football's "Coach Moms" group, local moms who coached youth tackle football this past season.
New football equipment also will be awarded by USA Football to the Whiteland Junior Football League. USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFL.
NFL PLAY 60 KIDS' DAY AT NFL EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY GMC
NFL PLAY 60 Kids' Day gives more than 1,200 local children the opportunity to spend time with NFL players at the NFL Experience at the Indianapolis Convention Center (100 S. Capitol Ave./ Media Entrance is behind main box office off Capitol Ave.) on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 11:00 a.m-2:00 p.m. Area children will take part in the excitement of Super Bowl Week alongside current and former NFL players.
Kids will learn more about the importance of healthy living during Kids' Day as part of NFL PLAY 60, aimed at helping youngsters get 60 minutes of exercise each day. All Kids' Day attendees completed the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge in partnership with the American Heart Association in the months leading up to Super Bowl.
Kids will learn more about the importance of healthy living during Kids' Day as part of NFL PLAY 60, aimed at helping youngsters get 60 minutes of exercise each day.
As part of their Kids' Day experience, local children will participate in interactive PLAY 60 fitness activities using the innovative HOPSports training system and take part in games including Punt, Pass & Kick, speed and mobility drills, quarterback challenge games and extra-point kicking stations.
At 1:00 p.m., NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts owner Jim Irsay, GMC representatives and NFL players will lead a press conference celebrating the importance of youth health. During the press conference, one lucky school will receive a donated Xbox 360 with Kinect to use as part of their school fitness curriculum.
This year's 'NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid,' James Gale of Matthews, N.C., will be a special guest at Kids' Day. Gale's essay on how he 'plays 60' and keeps fit was selected from more than 10,000 entries into this year's NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest. As this year's 'Super Kid,' Gale will take the field on Super Bowl Sunday and will hand the game ball to a game official moments before kick-off of Super Bowl XLVI in front of thousands of fans at Lucas Oil Stadium and a worldwide television audience.
NFL CHARITIES SUPER BOWL YOUTH BOWLING CLINIC
On Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., 30 boys and girls from the greater Indianapolis area will be guests of NFL Charities at a youth bowling clinic at the Woodland Bowling Center (3241 E. 96th St.). The proprietor is donating the facility, as well as all food and beverages for the event. Professional bowlers, including members of the PBA Tour, will conduct the clinic and provide one-on-one instruction for the youngsters at this unique annual event. Each child will receive their own commemorative and custom-fitted bowling ball, shirt and bag courtesy of Strike Ten and Reebok. Indianapolis Colts players also will attend the event and bowl with the youngsters.
NFL-GMC YOUTH FOOTBALL DONATION
THROUGH LA PLAZA OF INDIANAPOLIS
The NFL and GMC will donate youth footballs to 100 youth at the Hawthorne Community Center (2440 W. Ohio St.) on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in partnership with La Plaza, an organization that serves the Latino community of Central Indiana. NFL players will make this special delivery to the Hawthorne Community Center at 4:30 p.m.
GMC, the Official Vehicle of Super Bowl XLVI, will provide Sierra Denali trucks to facilitate delivery of the footballs to the Boys & Girls Club, as well as a special GMC Super Bowl bag for each recipient.
Each football contains a bilingual hang-tag that offers youth an opportunity to view videos in Spanish and English that teach the basics of football on the NFL's youth website, NFLRUSH.com. The NFL has donated more than 25,000 footballs to youth during the 2010 and 2011 seasons as part of its Hispanic outreach initiative, focused on offering youth opportunities to play and experience the game of football.
SUPER BOWL XLVI BUSINESS LEADERSHIP FORUM
The NFL and the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee will host the Super Bowl XLVI Business Leadership Forum. This event culminates more than 14 months of NFL-led business outreach initiatives and is designed to encourage and empower the entrepreneurial spirit that characterizes the business community in each Super Bowl host community.
National and local business leaders will share their perspectives and business strategies.
Speakers include:
» William G. Mays, Chairman and CEO of Mays Chemical Company
» Tomas Morales, President and CEO of the Morales Group
» Hon. Bill Crawford, Indiana House of Representative for District 98
» Billie Dragoo, President and CEO of RepuCare
» Ana Pinto-Alexander, Principal and Director of Healthcare Interior Architecture with HKS
The panel discussion will be led by Amos C. Brown, Radio One Indianapolis Director of Strategic Research, host of "Afternoons with Amos" on WTLC AM 1310. In addition, the Business Leadership Forum will present small businesses with the Super Bowl XLVI Business Leadership Forum impact awards ranging from leadership to corporate responsibility.
The business leadership forum will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 5:00-8:30 p.m. at the Indian Roof Ballroom (140 W. Washington St.). Networking receptions will precede and follow the forum. This is an invitation-only event.
NFL/AMERICAN UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION
PROSTATE CANCER SCREENING
One in every six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. While most men might know the stats of their favorite NFL player, they are likely unaware of other important statistics that could save their lives. That is why NFL Hall of Famer and prostate cancer survivor MIKE HAYNES, in conjunction with the NFL and the American Urological Association Foundation (AUA Foundation), are encouraging men across the country to "Know Your Stats" through a national prostate cancer awareness program.
As part of the program, NFL alumni will be screened for prostate cancer Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3, from 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the IU Health Methodist Hospital Cardiac Catheterization Lab (1701 N. Senate Blvd.). The free event is offered to current and former players only and is sponsored by the NFL Player Care Foundation through the AUA Foundation.
NFL/BOONE HEART INSTITUTE
CARDIOVASCULAR SCREENING
Over the past several years, more than 2,300 NFL retired players have participated in cardiovascular screenings where they learn specifically whether they are at high risk for heart attack and stroke. Former players can take part in a free cardiovascular screening, including a comprehensive workup, during Super Bowl Week as part of a program sponsored by the NFL Player Care Foundation and implemented by the Boone Heart Institute. The screening will be held Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3, from 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the IU Health Methodist Hospital Cardiac Catheterization Lab (1701 N. Senate Blvd.).
NFL PREP SUPER BOWL XLVI SPORTS CAREER EXPO
NFL Player Engagement's NFL PREP and Why Not Sports, Inc. are joining together for the Super Bowl XLVI Sports Career Expo. This one-day sports career conference for high school student-athletes is designed to give them an inside look into the sports industry from stand-out professionals in a range of sectors in the business of sports.
Nearly 1,300 student-athletes from Indianapolis-area high schools are confirmed to attend this free event. They will hear from sports professionals including CBS Sports analyst James Brown, and will learn the importance of good nutrition and proper hydration from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute. Student attendees will also get real-life perspectives from all sides of the sports industry from other professionals including leading sports agent Drew Rosenhaus, NFL referee Walt Anderson and current and former NFL players, among others.
The NFL PREP Super Bowl XLVI Sports Career Expo will be held Thursday, Feb. 2 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Pike Performing Arts Center (6701 Zionsville Rd.).
INDIANAPOLIS YOUTH EDUCATION TOWN (YET) PRESS CONFERENCE
NFL GIVING YOUTH FOOTBALL CLINIC
NFL Charities donates $1 million annually as part of its Super Bowl Legacy Grant initiative to support underserved youngsters in Super Bowl host cities. For the last 18 years, NFL Charities has supported the construction of Youth Education Towns (YETs) in Super Bowl cities nationwide as a lasting legacy of the game. The YET program is aimed at positively impacting youth in at-risk neighborhoods. This year, NFL Charities contributed $1 million to fund the establishment of the Indianapolis YET. The new YET facility will be unveiled at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11:00 a.m. (725 Oriental St.).
Prior to the press conference, current and former NFL players who received NFL Charities grants and NFL Youth Football Fund grants within the past year will host an NFL Giving youth football clinic in partnership with USA Football at 10:00 a.m. for local children at the Chase Near Eastside Legacy Center and YET.
The clinic will be immediately followed by the press conference at the same location, featuring NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts owner Jim Irsay and NFL players. Current and former NFL players also will participate in the youth football clinic. All events will take place at the new YET facility (725 Oriental St.).
The $1 million from NFL Charities was used to construct the YET portion of the Legacy Center building. The NFL Charities grant enabled the Super Bowl Host Committee and the local community to leverage an additional $10.3 million towards the construction of the Legacy Center, which will serve residents of all ages in the Near Eastside community.
A bus will depart the Motorola Super Bowl Media Center for this event at 10:00 a.m. Media members are welcome to use the bus service.
MILITARY OUTREACH
In addition to military outreach in Hawaii as part of the lead-up to Pro Bowl, the following events are planned for service members and their families in the Indianapolis area during Super Bowl Week:
» NFL players, Colts cheerleaders and team mascot, Blue, will visit Camp Atterbury on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 2:00 p.m. and meet with more than 1,000 soldiers and their families. The event will feature autographs, photos, food and beverage and a question and answer session with the NFL players. Local high school football players will also attend the event. Kinect for Xbox 360 will donate an Xbox 360 with Kinect to the base.
» Two local Tuskegee Airmen will be special attendees at the Media Center for the Commissioner's press conference on Friday, Feb. 3.
» Fifty wounded Marines from around the country will take part in Super Bowl Week events including visiting the NFL Experience on Saturday, Feb. 4, Super Bowl Saturday Night and then attending the game on Sunday.
» Thirty Wounded Warriors will be in attendance at the 7th Annual NFL Charities Super Bowl Celebrity Bowling Classic on Saturday, Feb. 4. The soldiers will interact with NFL players and will participate in a worldwide broadcast courtesy of Sports Byline USA and American Forces Network. The broadcast will reach 200 stations in the U.S. and 500 stations around the world.
MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION
Through the assistance of the NFL, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America will grant the wishes of 12 children to attend Super Bowl XLVI.
The children and their families will arrive in Indianapolis on Thursday, Feb. 2 for a Welcome Reception hosted by Maggiano's. On Friday, Feb. 3, a tour of Lucas Oil Stadium is planned along with a visit to the NFL Experience presented by GMC. On Sunday, Feb. 5, the children and family members will attend Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium thanks to tickets provided by the NFL and Chevrolet.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Based in Phoenix, the Foundation is one of the world's leading children's charities, serving children in every community in the United States, its territories and in 47 countries on five continents. With the help of generous donors and more than 30,000 volunteers worldwide, the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants a wish somewhere in the world every 23 minutes. It has granted more than 280,000 wishes since its inception in 1980. The Make-A-Wish Foundation and NFL have teamed to make children's Super Bowl wishes come true since 1982.
NFL WALTER PAYTON MAN OF THE YEAR PRESS CONFERENCE
The three finalists for the 2011 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be made available to media at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 3 at 9:00 a.m. at the NFL Motorola Super Bowl Media Center at the JW Marriott Hotel (10 S. West St.). The press conference will take place in the White River Ballroom. Family members of late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton and NFL representatives also will speak at the event. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced at the first-ever NFL Honors Award Show on Saturday, Feb. 4. The winner will then be honored live on the field just prior to kickoff of Super Bowl XLVI and he will also receive a $25,000 donation in his name. The award is the only league recognition that acknowledges a player's off-the-field community service as well as his playing excellence. Finalists were chosen by a blue-ribbon panel from the 32 team nominees for the award, all of whom receive a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice. The three finalists will receive an additional $5,000 donation in their name. The selection panel is comprised of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, former NFL Commissioner Paul Taglibue, Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, Sports Illustrated football writer Peter King, football great Frank Gifford, Executive Director of the NFL Alumni Association, former Giant George Martin, members of the Payton family and 2010 winner Madieu Williams.
DON SHULA NFL HIGH SCHOOL COACH OF THE YEAR
PRESS CONFERENCE
The winner of the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award will be announced and made available to media at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 3 at 9:15 a.m. at the NFL Motorola Super Bowl Media Center at the JW Marriott Hotel (10 S. West St.). Shula will present the award at the press conference, which will take place in the White River Ballroom. This award was created in 2010 to honor exemplary football coaches at the high school level that display the integrity, achievement, and leadership demonstrated by Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history. The national Shula Award winner will receive $25,000 and attend the Super Bowl. Members of the Shula Award selection panel include NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell; NFL greats such as Shula, Tony Dungy, John Madden and Art Shell, as well as Gen. Raymond Odierno, Army Chief of Staff; Sam Palmisano, Chairman of the Board, IBM; Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Aaron Thomas, Athletic Director at Aplington-Parkersburg High School and son of the school's late football coach Ed Thomas; former Dallas Cowboys personnel director and NFL.com contributor Gil Brandt; veteran sportswriter Jack Fleischer; Scott Hallenbeck, executive director, USA Football; and Grant Teaff, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY SUPER BUILD 46
Super Build 46 is a partnership between Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Hendricks, Marion and Johnson counties, with planned projects to build the wall panels for four homes to be built in 2012. Habitat for Humanity works in partnership with low-income families in need to provide the life-changing opportunity to purchase and own quality, affordable homes. The larger goal is to provide a minimum of 46 homeownership opportunities for families throughout Central Indiana. The three participating counties will provide volunteers the unique ability to build the wall panels indoors. Marion county's panel builds will take place within the Chase Legacy Center, the new $11 million building that is part of the Legacy Project on the near Eastside of Indianapolis that will ultimately serve as the major hub for comprehensive programs for neighborhood residents and youth development activities for IPS students and the community.
The Super Build 46 will take place at the Chase Legacy Center (1500 E. Michigan St.) on Friday, Feb. 3 from 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. NFL players, Habitat volunteers and Super Build 46 partners will be working to build the walls of four of the 46 homes.
REBUILDING TOGETHER "KICKOFF TO REBUILD"
On Friday, Feb. 3, Rebuilding Together joins its local Indianapolis affiliate for the 17th Annual "Kickoff to Rebuild" project in the Indianapolis neighborhood of Near Eastside. Rebuilding Together has worked with the NFL to bring its mission of safe and healthy homes and community revitalization to Super Bowl cities nationwide.
This year, 200 volunteers, including current NFL players; Rebuilding Together President and CEO Gary Officer; volunteers from the NFL Player Care Foundation, the independent organization dedicated to helping retired players improve their quality of life; Arsenal Tech High School students and faculty; Indianapolis area community leaders; and local and national sponsors are mobilizing to revitalize the community of Near Eastside by providing no-cost home repairs that embrace safe and healthy housing principles. In addition to home rehabilitations, the "Kickoff to Rebuild" is also hosting a Community Resource Fair at Tech High School, upgrading facilities at a local daycare center, and dedicating a new playground in collaboration with HGTV star Carter Oosterhouse and his charity, Carter's Kids.
A press conference will be held at 12:45 p.m. in the Arsenal Tech High School Gym (1500 Michigan Ave.). Media can check in during the project (9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.) at 409 State Ave.
SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION
The 13th-annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will make its Indianapolis debut on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Clowes Memorial Hall on Butler University campus (4602 Sunset Blvd.). NFL greats Ray Lewis, John Elway, Donovan McNabb, Cris Carter, Tim Brown, Darrell Green and many others have hosted or shared their vocal talents at this event. This year's show will feature faith inspired video vignettes by several current and former NFL players including Lewis, Ray Rice, Hines Ward, LaMarr Woodley, Derrick Brooks and former NFL coach Tony Dungy.
Along with the NFL Choir, this year's event features the multi-talented star of "Let's Make A Deal" Wayne Brady as host and Grammy Award-winning artist Cece Winans as co-host; inspirational messages from current and former NFL players; and performances by contemporary Christian artist Natalie Grant, gospel music icons Donnie McClurkin and Hezekiah Walker and "players' choice" Wess Morgan. Additional NFL players and artists will be announced over the next several weeks.
Each year, the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration donates a portion of its proceeds to a non-profit organization based in the Super Bowl host city. This year's recipient is Gary Brackett's IMPACT Foundation. Brackett is a veteran middle linebacker with the Indianapolis Colts and the recipient of the Arthur S. Arkush Humanitarian Award, presented to an NFL player "whose contributions to the community and charitable organizations are especially outstanding."
Tickets are available at Ticketmaster locations and www.ticketmaster.com or directly from a mobile phone by logging on to www.superbowlgospel.com.
The 13th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is sponsored by American Family Insurance, the nation's third-largest mutual property/casualty insurance company; and Verizon Wireless, the official wireless service of the NFL.
NFL ALUMNI PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS
Former NFL athletes will honor their modern day counterparts as "best in class" by position during the 30th annual NFL Alumni Player of the Year Awards show on Friday, Feb. 3 from 7:45-10:00 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Theater (650 N. Meridian St.). The mix-and-mingle atmosphere, hosted by award-winning actor Alec Baldwin, will feature iconic sports figures, stars from the big and small screen and musical talent. Past award-winners include Peyton Manning, Randy Moss, Tom Brady, Deion Sanders, Michael Strahan, Ronnie Lott, Rod Woodson, Junior Seau, Don Shula and Barry Sanders.
PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME MERLIN OLSEN LUNCHEON
AT SUPER BOWL XLVI
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold the seventh annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Merlin Olsen Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the Indianapolis Museum of Art (4000 N. Michigan Rd.)
This year's luncheon is hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer ANTHONY MUÑOZ. A maximum of 250 guests will have the opportunity to meet members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in an intimate environment.
The luncheon includes a reception with Hall of Famers, a seated lunch with a Hall of Fame member at each table, and commemorative limited edition Gale Sayers signed lithograph.
NFLPA ONE TEAM, ONE COMMUNITY
On Friday, Feb. 3, active and former NFL players will team up with local volunteers to make a difference in the Indianapolis community. While the events are not open to the public, media is welcome to attend. Locations and times will be available to media closer to the event, and active and former NFL players will be available for interviews.
ATHLETES IN ACTION SUPER BOWL BREAKFAST
The 2012 Super Bowl Breakfast will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8:00 a.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds (1202 E. 38th St.). The breakfast will feature the presentation of the Bart Starr Award, presented by Pro Football Hall of Famer Bart Starr, to an NFL player, voted on by his peers, who exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community.
In addition to Starr and the winner of the 2012 Bart Starr Award, the program will include a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Super Bowl Breakfast. Many past winners of the Bart Starr Award will be on hand, including Anthony Munoz, Derrick Brooks and Brent Jones. The Colts will also be represented by Jim Caldwell, Jeff Saturday, Joe Reitz, Tarik Glenn and Hunter Smith. Other well-known NFL athletes and coaches will also attend.
Priority tables of ten are $2,000 and corporate tables of ten are $1,500. Individual tickets are $200 or $150.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS AND SOUPER BOWL OF CARING
KICK OFF WEEKEND OF SERVICE AND GIVING
Souper Bowl of Caring, with support from the Indianapolis Colts, will kick off its Super Bowl weekend activities with the inaugural Indianapolis Service Blitz on Saturday, Feb. 4. Hundreds of teens from area schools and churches will gather to celebrate the importance of serving their neighbors in need.
National Youth Advisory Board Member and Super Bowl Student Ambassador Luke Huston, along with Souper Bowl of Caring President and CEO Tracy Bender, will speak at a pep rally before the teen volunteers depart to serve at several area charities. The rally will take place at Arsenal Tech High School's gym (1500 E. Michigan St.) from 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Afterwards, teens will depart to serve at local hunger relief charities throughout the Indianapolis area from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
The Indianapolis Service Blitz is part of a national movement of schools, congregations, community organizations and compassionate individuals using the energy of the big game to fight hunger and poverty in local communities.
NFLPA SMOCKS & JOCKS JAZZ BRUNCH AND ART AUCTION
On Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Indianapolis Arts Garden (110 W. Washington St.), artwork created by current and former NFL players will be auctioned off during this special event, which showcases their creative abilities while bringing attention to the arts and the sport of football. Ticket proceeds benefit the Gene Upshaw Players Assistance Trust Fund and VSA Arts of Indy. To purchase tickets, call 202-756-9168 or email smocksandjocks@nflplayers.com. Active and former NFL players will be available to media at this event.
NFL CHARITIES SUPER BOWL CELEBRITY BOWLING CLASSIC
On Saturday, Feb. 4 at 12:00 p.m., the 7th Annual NFL Charities Super Bowl Celebrity Bowling Classic will be held at the Woodland Bowling Center (3241 E. 96th St.). Proceeds from the event will benefit NFL Charities.
The Celebrity Bowling Classic, sponsored by GoBowling.com, will team four amateur bowlers with celebrities, including current and former NFL players and members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Prizes will be awarded to members of the top three finishing teams. Each bowler also will receive a commemorative Super Bowl XLVI bowling ball, bowling pin and a gift bag containing official Super Bowl XLVI apparel from Reebok.
NFL ALUMNI PLAYER NETWORKING EVENT
NFL Alumni will hold the 12th-annual Player Networking Event (PNE) hosted by San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis (One S. Capitol Ave.) in the Regency Ballroom.
The PNE is designed to assist active and former NFL players with their transition from football by facilitating networking among players, team and league executives, corporate guests and PNE exhibitors. The event will focus on the launch of the NFL Alumni's recently created Career and Business Program, a player-owned and affiliated business competition and the launch of NFL Alumni internet television and radio networks.
TASTE OF THE NFL
Taste of the NFL is the premier food and wine tasting extravaganza at the Super Bowl, featuring a top chef from each of the 32 NFL team markets, paired with a current or alumni NFL player from each team. Known as "The Party with a Purpose," Taste of the NFL raises awareness and financial support for food banks involved in hunger relief throughout America. The event has donated more than $11 million dollars to help kick hunger since its inception in 1992. Proceeds from Taste of the NFL will benefit affiliates of Feeding America in every NFL city.
This year's event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 7:00-11:00 p.m. (6:30 p.m. entry for Corporate Table ticket holders) at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana (3737 Waldermere Ave.). Attendees will enjoy a strolling dinner to sample outstanding food, paired with wines donated by Gallo Family Vineyards. Guests will have the opportunity to meet NFL greats, participate in silent and live auctions and end the night with live entertainment from country superstar Sara Evans.
Super Bowl XLVI marks the 21th year of Taste of the NFL. For the first time in the event's history, it will take place in a meaningful venue that symbolizes hunger relief-a food bank. Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is the site of this year's event-giving thousands of guests the opportunity to see firsthand the important role of a food bank within a community, while experiencing one of Super Bowl's premier events. Those attending include honorary chairperson Tony Dungy, culinary host Ted Allen, Joey Faugno and Mauro Castano of TLC's "Cake Boss" and the newly crowned Miss America winner.
Single-entry tickets are available for $600 and corporate tables are $7,000 (10 seats). Tickets can be purchased at TasteoftheNFL.com or by calling 952-835-7621.
NFLPA LEGENDS BRUNCH
On Sunday, Feb. 5 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Museum of Art (4000 N. Michigan Rd.), VIPs will have the ultimate "breakfast of champions" at the second-annual NFLPA Legends Brunch. Super Bowl morning, a panel of NFL Legends will share their unique perspectives on football's biggest day. Some of the greatest players to play the game will also answer audience questions and be available to media from 9:30-10:00 a.m.
Unless otherwise noted, all locations listed are in Indianapolis.
Player appearances subject to change.