Super Bowl XLV: Directions to Lot E at Reunion Park

Published: Nov 11, 2010 at 09:10 AM

From Southbound I-35E / Stemmons

» Exit Commerce St East / Reunion Blvd.
» Stay on Reunion Blvd (1-way).
» Turn right on Sports Street, Enter Lot E.

From Northbound I-35E / Stemmons

» Exit Reunion Blvd, turn Right on Reunion Blvd (1-way)
» Turn right on Sports Street, Enter Lot E.

From Eastbound I-30

» Exit Riverfront Blvd.
» Take Riverfront Blvd to Reunion Blvd Turn Right on Reunion Blvd (1- way).
» Turn right on Sports Street, Enter Lot E.

From Northbound I-35E / RL Thornton

» Exit Riverfront Blvd to Cadiz St.
» Take Cadiz St to Hotel St.
» Turn Left on Memorial Drive, Proceed to Lot E.

From Westbound I-30 / RL Thornton

» Exit Downtown / Ervay St.
» Take Griffin St to Memorial Dr.
» Turn Left on Memorial Dr.
» Proceed to Lot E.

From Westbound Woodall Rodgers

» Exit Field St. Take Field St to Griffin
» Take Griffin St to Memorial Dr.
» Turn Right on Memorial Dr. Proceed to Lot E.

From Southbound Central (I-75)

» Southbound Central to Westbound Woodall Rogers.
» Exit Field St. Take Field St to Griffin.
» Take Griffin St to Memorial Dr.
» Turn Right on Memorial Dr. Proceed to Lot E.

