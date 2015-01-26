Super Bowl XLIX: Seahawks-Patriots rife with riveting storylines

The NFL's inquiry into the underinflation of the Patriots' footballs in the AFC Championship Game will continue, with punishment -- if it is found any is merited -- almost certainly not coming until long after everybody has returned home. The league, under significant scrutiny itself after its own missteps during the Ray Rice investigation, is determined to get this one right, however long that takes and whatever it ultimately means. At the end of last week, as the teams packed their bags, nobody could say how long that would be, presenting the NFL with the surreal possibility that, depending on what the investigation finds, it could crown the Patriots as champions one day and hammer them the next. After a season in which uncomfortable questions about player and league behavior off the field ran parallel to the games, it seems oddly fitting -- and, yes, deflating -- that even the biggest game of all won't escape the shadow of scandal.