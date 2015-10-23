Super Bowl XLIV rematch: How the Saints took away Indy's ring

Bill Parcells was one of the first coaches to really stress winning the turnover battle. That's why his championship teams in New York were so careful with the football -- and why it's no surprise that Sean Payton, a Parcells disciple, similarly emphasized this point when he took over the reins in New Orleans. Were Parcells and Payton the only two coaches paying attention to what we now consider the obvious? Of course not. But their accomplishments speak to the larger importance of this aspect of the game. Parcells got his rings, and in 2009, Payton nabbed one of his own -- thanks, in no small part, to the Saints' 39 takeaways and plus-11 turnover differential. Oh, and a couple big plays in the big game.