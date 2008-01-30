Super Bowl XLII player rankings

Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.
Last updated January 29. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)
Quarterback
Running Back
- Laurence Maroney NE vs. NYG
- Brandon Jacobs NYG vs. NE
- Ahmad Bradshaw NYG vs. NE
- Kevin Faulk NE vs. NYG
- Reuben Droughns NYG vs. NE
- Heath Evans NE vs. NYG
Wide Receiver
- Wes Welker NE vs. NYG
- Randy Moss NE vs. NYG (Note: Will the Giants ape the strategy used by the Jags and Chargers to shut down Moss?)
- *Plaxico Burress NYG vs. NE (Note: Ankle seemed just fine in the NFC Championship game.)
- Amani Toomer NYG vs. NE
- Steven Smith NYG vs. NE
- Jabar Gaffney NE vs. NYG
- Donte Stallworth NE vs. NYG
- David Tyree NYG vs. NE
Tight End
- Ben Watson NE vs. NYG
- Kevin Boss NYG vs. NE
- *Kyle Brady NE vs. NYG