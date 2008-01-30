Super Bowl XLII player rankings

Published: Jan 30, 2008 at 07:08 AM

Here are our rankings for the coming week at each position to help you decide your starting lineup. Our rankings are based on the following scoring system: three points for a passing touchdown; six points for a rushing/receiving touchdown; one point for every 20 passing yards; and one point for every 10 rushing/receiving yards.

Last updated January 29. * = check status (not necessarily injury status)

Quarterback

  1. *Tom Brady NE vs. NYG (Note: Right ankle sprain, but practiced on Monday.)
    1. Eli Manning NYG vs. NE

Running Back

  1. Laurence Maroney NE vs. NYG
    1. Brandon Jacobs NYG vs. NE
    2. Ahmad Bradshaw NYG vs. NE
    3. Kevin Faulk NE vs. NYG
    4. Reuben Droughns NYG vs. NE
    5. Heath Evans NE vs. NYG

Wide Receiver

  1. Wes Welker NE vs. NYG
    1. Randy Moss NE vs. NYG (Note: Will the Giants ape the strategy used by the Jags and Chargers to shut down Moss?)
    2. *Plaxico Burress NYG vs. NE (Note: Ankle seemed just fine in the NFC Championship game.)
    3. Amani Toomer NYG vs. NE
    4. Steven Smith NYG vs. NE
    5. Jabar Gaffney NE vs. NYG
    6. Donte Stallworth NE vs. NYG
    7. David Tyree NYG vs. NE

Tight End

  1. Ben Watson NE vs. NYG
    1. Kevin Boss NYG vs. NE
    2. *Kyle Brady NE vs. NYG

Kicker

  1. Stephen Gostkowski NE vs. NYG
    1. Lawrence Tynes NYG vs. NE

Defense

  1. New England vs. New York Giants
    1. New York Giants vs. New England
