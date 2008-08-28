Super Bowl XLII encore on NFL Network Sept. 2

Published: Aug 28, 2008 at 08:50 AM

New York Giants-New England Patriots Title Game Airs in HD Sept. 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Telecast Includes Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Performance in Bridgestone Super Bowl XLII Halftime Show

As 2008 NFL Opening Kickoff in New York approaches, fans can reminisce about last season's exciting conclusion as NFL Network replays Super Bowl XLII in high-definition on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Super Bowl XLII originally aired on FOX on Feb. 3, 2008.

Quarterback Eli Manning passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, to lead the New York Giants to a 17-14 victory over the New England Patriots. He was named Super Bowl XLII MVP.

NFL Network's Super Bowl XLII encore airing includes Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers in the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLII Halftime Show.

Super Bowl XLII was the second-most watched television program ever with an average of 97.5 million viewers. The Super Bowl XLII Halftime Show retained nearly all of the game's viewership with an average of 92.4 million viewers.

